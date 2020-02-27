ALBANY -- Bishop Reginald Jackson, president of the Council of Bishops for the African Methodist Episcopal Church, told an Albany gathering Thursday that top state officials have a misguided perception of the state's changing face.
"I met with (Georgia governor) Brian Kemp, and he sought to assure me Georgia would not tolerate hate," Jackson said during an address at the 108th session of the South Georgia Annual Conference for the Sixth Episcopal District of Georgia. "He said he's not sure we need hate-crime legislation. The governor told me, 'This is a new Georgia.'
"My response to him was that if this is a new Georgia, it's no different than the old Georgia."
Jackson has been crusading for years for a hate-crime bill in Georgia that would allow the state to bring additional charges against persons involved in crimes that are committed based on the racial, gender, national origin or sexual orientation of the victim. Georgia is one of four states in the union that does not currently have hate-crime legislation, Jackson said.
"This should not be heavy lifting," Jackson told the crowd of around 400 at the downtown Hilton Garden inn. "People are generating acts of hate in the state, and it is irresponsible leadership that refuses to pass this (hate-crime) legislation. I thought to myself that Georgia is in denial on the issue of hate crimes. But as I thought about it, I realized that Georgia is not in denial. Our officials know hatred exists and is real.
"It's just that hate crimes are not on their consciousness. If the Senate acts on its conscious, I know it will pass hate-crime legislation. And I know if Gov. Kemp acts on his conscious, he will sign the hate-crime legislation. Hate is sinful. Hate is ungodly. Hate is evil. We are here today to fight evil."
Jackson said in an op-ed piece that ran in Wednesday's Albany Herald that the state House of Representatives has passed hate-crime legislation each of the past three years, only to have the Senate fail to act on the legislation. He said Senators told him last year that they'd pass hate-crime legislation if he -- and members of the Democratic Black Caucus -- would approve an amendment making abortion a hate crime.
"My answer was absolutely, positively not," Jackson said. "I'm not advocating for abortion, but you cannot equate it with a hate crime. What a woman does with her body is between her and God."
Jackson said he will continue to exert pressure on state senators to enact a hate-crime law, encouraging members of the Georgia Black Caucus to withhold support of casino gambling in the state if the Senate fails to pass hate-crime legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.