ALBANY -- After discussing the matter with Mayor Bo Dorough and other city and county officials, the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee has decided to postpone the group's annual Prayer Breakfast scheduled Feb. 4.
The breakfast, held annually at the Merry Acres Event Center, will be rescheduled at a later date, committee officials said. They said concerns related to the coronavirus led to the decision.
In a message sent to supporters of the breakfast, Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee Chairman Larry Price wrote, "After much consideration and conversation with Mayor Dorough and others regarding pandemic outbreaks increasing, we have decided to postpone the February 4, 2021 Prayer Breakfast event at Merry Acres to a later date.
"Possibly a vaccine will be available soon, and we could have a full house instead of a scaled-back prayer breakfast. Safety is our goal for all, and we feel this decision will be better for our leaders and community on a later date to be announced. God’s blessings to you all."
