Jan. 19 marked the beginning of what we refer to as “budget week.” The only thing that we are constitutionally required to do during our 40-day session is pass a balanced budget. While balancing a budget seems simple enough, when dealing with billions of dollars, it can be quite challenging. While many states find themselves under stressful budget cuts, our fiscal conservatism and implemented cuts made during 2020 has made it possible for us to stay on par with pre-pandemic budget allocations.
Over the last week, House and Senate Appropriations committees held a series of joint budget hearings, which gave us the chance to closely examine Gov. Brian Kemp’s recommendations. As our state’s fiscal year begins July 1, we are in the first stages of crafting two budget bills: The full 2022 Fiscal Year budget and the 2021 Amended Fiscal Year budget.
2021 Fiscal Year — Spending Changes
The 2021 budget will be amended to reflect a more accurate estimate of state revenue and accounts for discrepancies between the projected estimate that was passed last year and actual revenue obtained. Gov. Kemp began the week by presenting his recommendations to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees. Highlighted below are a few spending changes the governor is proposing for the 2021 amended budget, which will end June 30 of this year:
♦ $647 million to fully fund enrollment growth in public K-12 education, regardless of reductions for enrollment due to COVID-19;
♦ $200 million increase for the Georgia Department of Transportation for roadways;
♦ $20 million for OneGeorgia Authority to expand Rural Broadband;
♦ $1.7 million for the Georgia Agricultural Exposition Authority to mitigate the operational impact of COVID-19.
2022 Full Fiscal Year Budget
In his State of the State Address last week, Gov. Kemp announced that the 2022 fiscal year budget proposal is set for an estimated $27.2 billion. The governor listed his funding recommendations, and as expected, education and health care remain at the forefront of budget funding, receiving approximately 74% of the state’s overall budget. Public safety, transportation and general government round out the top spends, collectively taking most of the remaining budget allocations. Below is a highlight of the governor’s 2022 FY budget proposals:
Education
♦ $567 million to restore the Quality Basic Education program;
♦ $9 million to restore various programs directly supporting K-12 instruction;
♦ $143.5 million to cover student enrollment growth and adjustment to teachers’ salaries;
♦ $71 million for the equalization program; provides funds to districts with low property wealth;
♦ $6 million for technical education enrollment growth;
♦ $36 million for state Charter Schools.
Health Care
♦ $239 million for Medicaid and PeachCare;
♦ $76 million to implement the Patients First Act, to identify innovative health insurance coverage for low-income Georgians;
♦ $1.9 million to add slots for the New Options Waiver and Comprehensive Supports Waiver Program for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Public Safety
♦ $15.6 million in bond funds for safety and security enhancements;
♦ $3.1 million to support trooper school;
♦ $270,320 to expand the GBI Gang Task Force;
♦ $700,000 for grants to local domestic violence shelters and sexual assault centers.
Rural Initiatives
♦ $40 million for the OneGeorgia Authority to establish a Rural Innovation Fund, which would offer resources for public-private partnerships tailored to meet the specific needs of every rural community;
♦ $30 million to continue building high-speed broadband connectivity in rural areas.
Transportation
♦ $200 million allocated to the state Department of Transportation;
♦ $100 million to repair and replace bridges;
♦ $10 million to upgrade our more than 1,000 miles of short-line rail.
What’s Next?
Although budget week has technically come to an end, our work is far from over. House Appropriation subcommittees will further study budget proposals, eventually passing portions of the suggested budget out of their respective committees. Following this process, those individually passed budgets will go before the full House Appropriations Committee. Soon after, the budget will receive a full vote on the House floor.
When passed by the House, it then moves over to the Senate, where the process begins all over again. During Senate budget hearings, that body will either approve or change House recommendations. If both chambers agree on the budget, it goes to the governor’s desk for his approval and signature.
As always, if you have questions or concerns, feel free to contact me anytime. Your voice is important when ensuring our delegation votes reflect the majority within our district. Please continue to look for future updates covering the latest news from under the Gold Dome. Thank you for allowing me the honor and privilege to serve our home within the General Assembly. I look forward to the coming days where we will continue to work hard on your behalf for the betterment of our great state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.