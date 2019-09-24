TIFTON — Will Graham, along with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, will hold a special event for pastors and church leaders at the University of Georgia-Tifton Campus Conference Center on Thursday evening to officially announce the upcoming "Tiftarea Celebration with Will Graham."
The grandson of Billy Graham and the oldest son of Franklin Graham, Will Graham has spoken to more than 1 million people across six continents since beginning his evangelistic ministry. He recently wrapped up a three-city tour of Montana called the "Big Sky Celebration with Will Graham," in which he preached to more than 12,000 people in the cities of Helena, Hamilton and Great Falls.
Graham will officially accept an invitation at the event from local civic and church leaders to hold a "celebration" in the area. A cross-section of local leadership are to attend this meeting to demonstrate their cooperation in the upcoming "Tiftarea Celebration with Will Graham," which is scheduled to take place March 20-22 at the UGA-Tifton Campus Conference Center.
Graham will speak at the announcement event, along with local representatives and other BGEA leaders.
"Together they will share their vision for the coming months of planning and preparation, which will culminate with the Tiftarea Celebration with Will Graham in March," officials with BGEA said in a media alert.
Graham, vice president and associate evangelist with BGEA, is a third-generation evangelist. He graduated from Liberty University in 1997 with a bachelor of science degree in religion and in 2001 graduated from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master of divinity degree.
His schedule this year includes multiday campaigns in the U.S., Philippines and Canada.
Founded by Billy Graham in 1950, BGEA is based out of Charlotte, N.C. For more information on the organization, including its outreach efforts and financial information, visit billygraham.org.