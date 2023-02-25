Jesus’ hometown was a village very isolated from the rest of the world. Nazareth sat geographically in a small valley carved into a ridge. Unless one climbed the ridge, no one could see into the village from the outside, and the people of Nazareth could not see out into the world.
This was a farming community that did not import any food products from the outside. This means that the population could only grow as large as the local farmland allowed, capping the population to around 300-400 people in Jesus’ day. Why does this matter?
I want you to visualize the town of Nazareth. This is where Jesus grew up. This was His hometown. It is where His physical family lived, among the other people He had known His entire life. Just as with those living in small communities today, Jesus would most likely have known or known of everyone who lived in this small village, and they knew Him.
Let us fast forward a little to when Jesus had left Nazareth to begin His ministry. He now has a following because of the unique message of salvation that He is teaching. With the power of God, He has healed many people, cast out demons, and raised the dead, proving His teachings are true that He is the long-awaited Messiah. He is now able to come back home and finally share this good news about who He really is with His hometown. What a joyful occasion this should have been.
When the Sabbath comes, Jesus begins speaking in the synagogue. His neighbors are astonished at His teachings. They could not believe what they were hearing about this Man they had known
His entire life. They said things like, “Is this not the carpenter, the Son of Mary, and brother of James, Joses, Judas, and Simon?” (Mark 6:3) In other words, “He is no one special. He grew up in this same small and isolated village as us. How could He be the Messiah?” The Scripture says, “They were offended at Him.” This caused Jesus to make the statement, “A prophet is not without honor except in his own country, among his own relatives, and in his own house.” (Vs.4)
The lesson for us is that oftentimes we overlook what is right in front of us. Jesus grew up in Nazareth, and the people of His hometown could not get past the idea that He was just the boy they always knew. In other words, they were blinded to the truth because of their history with Jesus, and their familiarity with His past. This closed-mindedness kept them from learning something new. It kept them from learning how they could benefit from the Son of God.
What about us? Do we have any preconceived ideas that keep us from knowing and understanding God’s truth? Is your familiarity with Jesus keeping you from learning something new? The next time you read your Bible, read it like it is the first time you have ever read it.
Read it to truly understand God’s purpose for your life, and to understand God’s plan of salvation. God loves you and desires a relationship with those who are willing to put away their preconceived ideas and obey Him. (Acts 2:38)
