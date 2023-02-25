brian howard.gif

Brian Howard

Jesus’ hometown was a village very isolated from the rest of the world. Nazareth sat geographically in a small valley carved into a ridge. Unless one climbed the ridge, no one could see into the village from the outside, and the people of Nazareth could not see out into the world.

This was a farming community that did not import any food products from the outside. This means that the population could only grow as large as the local farmland allowed, capping the population to around 300-400 people in Jesus’ day. Why does this matter?

