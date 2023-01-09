In the 1992 movie “The Mighty Ducks,” Gordon Bombay had an opportunity to win the peewee league championship if he hit the penalty shot at the end of the game. It was him against the goalie with just one shot at the goal. This opportunity would influence the rest of his life, whether good or bad. Unfortunately for young Gordon, it was a missed opportunity, and his team lost in overtime.
As a father, I am reminded of how little time I have to influence my children while they are living at home. I have just one shot to make sure they learn God’s truths and to emulate a godly life in Christ. In just a few years, these children will be adults, living their own lives and making their own choices about Christianity. The time they spent in our home will not only influence the rest of their lives, but throughout their eternity.
How can parents ensure their young ones are raised in the Lord? If your children are grown, how do you capture what influence you have left? I want to share just a few thoughts from God’s word in Philippians, Chapter 4.
Rejoice in the Lord: “Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice! Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand.” (Philippians 4:4-5)
Children of God should be the most joyful people on earth due to the promised eternal reward of heaven. The Word of God is the only place this joy can be found. Set up a time every week or even daily to read the Bible with your children.
Pray with our Children: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)
Not only should children hear our prayers, but they should be taught to say thoughtful prayers to God. Paul tells us to pray about everything, not to be anxious about anything. In doing so, we will be demonstrating our trust and reliance on the Lord, who gives us a peace that those without Him cannot comprehend.
Be an example: “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — meditate on these things. The things which you learned and received and heard and saw in me, these do, and the God of peace will be with you.” (Philippians 4:8-9).
Children are watching and emulating what we do. If we use swear words, they will use swear words. If we watch immorality on television or the internet, they will learn to do the same.
If we are busy striving to live a noble, just, pure, lovely, virtuous, and praiseworthy life, they will learn to serve the Lord in the same way.
If your children are grown already, your time of greatest influence has probably already passed. However, while there is still life, there is still hope. Make joy, prayer, and a Godly example part of your life, and your influence may be greater than you think. If you are blessed to still have children in your home, don’t lose this one opportunity to teach them the ways of the Lord while their minds and hearts are so impressionable.
Brian Howard is minister of Beattie Road Church of Christ.