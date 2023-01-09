brian howard.gif

Brian Howard

In the 1992 movie “The Mighty Ducks,” Gordon Bombay had an opportunity to win the peewee league championship if he hit the penalty shot at the end of the game. It was him against the goalie with just one shot at the goal. This opportunity would influence the rest of his life, whether good or bad. Unfortunately for young Gordon, it was a missed opportunity, and his team lost in overtime.

As a father, I am reminded of how little time I have to influence my children while they are living at home. I have just one shot to make sure they learn God’s truths and to emulate a godly life in Christ. In just a few years, these children will be adults, living their own lives and making their own choices about Christianity. The time they spent in our home will not only influence the rest of their lives, but throughout their eternity.

Brian Howard is minister of Beattie Road Church of Christ.

