Brian Howard

In our society, we see many injustices. We see murderers go free, drug dealers taking advantage of our young, child molesters who are allowed to walk the streets again. Perhaps an injustice in your life is the new employee getting a promotion over you or the bully who picks on your child without punishment. There is corruption in the government. There is corruption in corporations. Where is the justice?

In Luke 18, Jesus tells a story of a widow who continually begged a certain judge for justice. However, this particular judge was a very unrighteous man “who did not fear God, nor regard man.” Those are two characteristics that oftentimes will go hand in hand, and they define the corruption in our society today. A man who cares nothing about God will care nothing about his fellow man, and we see this in the unrighteous judge. However because of her persistence, he finally gave this widow the justice that she was seeking (Luke 18:2-5).

Brian Howard is the pastor of Beattie Road Church of Christ.

