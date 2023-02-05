In our society, we see many injustices. We see murderers go free, drug dealers taking advantage of our young, child molesters who are allowed to walk the streets again. Perhaps an injustice in your life is the new employee getting a promotion over you or the bully who picks on your child without punishment. There is corruption in the government. There is corruption in corporations. Where is the justice?
In Luke 18, Jesus tells a story of a widow who continually begged a certain judge for justice. However, this particular judge was a very unrighteous man “who did not fear God, nor regard man.” Those are two characteristics that oftentimes will go hand in hand, and they define the corruption in our society today. A man who cares nothing about God will care nothing about his fellow man, and we see this in the unrighteous judge. However because of her persistence, he finally gave this widow the justice that she was seeking (Luke 18:2-5).
Paul said in Philippians 4:6, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.” God has given us the avenue of prayer to communicate with Him. He has given us the avenue of bringing our petitions to Him in our lives. Are we doing that?
One of the greatest causes of marital problems and divorce is a lack of communication between a husband and wife. There are couples who have been married for 20 years, and they still haven’t figured out how to communicate with one another. It’s no surprise then that the foundation of our relationships with God is communication, and without it, there is no relationship. However, I am afraid that oftentimes this is one area of our faith that is lacking.
Have you ever considered what we spend our time doing? A recent study showed that the average smartphone user spends two hours a day using their gadget. How much closer of a relationship would you have with God if you spent that time in prayer? What could He do in your life if you laid your petitions at His feet for two hours each day? We know that God “is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think.” (Ephesians 3:20) The widow was able to have justice because she made known her wishes to the judge. When we pray to God, our petitions are heard and He can do amazing things that we could have never fathomed.
In Luke 18:8 Jesus said, “When the Son of Man comes, will He really find faith on the earth?” What will the Lord see in your life when He returns? Will He find a faith that has persevered despite having trial and distress? Will He find a faith that has persevered keeping the lines of communication open, even though life has beaten you up?
Webster defines perseverance as “doing something or trying to do something even though it is difficult.” All of us have trials during our lifetimes, and those are the moments that really define our spiritual life. It is not the easy times where the bills are being paid and the children are healthy and the stock market is on the rise that really show what kind of faith we have. It is times of trouble; it is the sickness in our lives; it is the death of a family member; it is when I’ve lost my job and can’t pay the bills. Those are the defining moments of our faith. I have heard it said, “A faith that is not tested is not faith at all.”
Sometimes God’s answers are not always immediate to our prayers, but He urges us to keep praying. That’s why Paul said, “Pray without ceasing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:17)
How active is your prayer life? A Christian’s prayer life must be as active as his or her heartbeat. We cannot stop communicating with God until we breathe our last breath and get to be with Him eternally. The apostle Paul had numerous opportunities where he could have thought, “The Lord must not be with me, what’s the use of prayer anyways?” Instead, he recognized the power of continual prayer in his life. We have to trust that we will have justice, maybe not in this lifetime, but the next. God said, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay.” (Hebrews 10:30) Our job is to pray, God will take care of the rest.
“When the Son of Man comes, will He really find faith on the earth?” Will He find a faith that caused you to pray? Will He find a faith that has caused you to trust in that prayer through the good times and the bad? Will He find a faith that has not taken vengeance into your own hands, but patiently and persistently laid your petitions at God’s feet?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Brian Howard is the pastor of Beattie Road Church of Christ.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents