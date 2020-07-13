ATLANTA -- Attorney General Chris Carr commended the United States Supreme Court for protecting the religious liberty of faith-based organizations and all citizens in two decisions issued recently: Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania and Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru.
“The free exercise of religion is a bedrock right on which our nation was founded," Carr said. "These decisions affirm this First Amendment right by protecting the independence of religious institutions from government interference. The First Amendment does not permit the government to dictate how religious schools choose their educators or force religious organizations to violate their religious beliefs, and we are pleased that the Supreme Court agreed in these important cases.”
Carr previously joined a 14-state coalition in support of Our Lady of Guadalupe School’s freedom to decide who teaches its faith, known as the ministerial exception. In Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, the Supreme Court held that religious schools can choose leaders and employees who will teach and uphold their religion’s beliefs.
Georgia also joined a 20-state coalition in support of the Little Sisters of the Poor’s right to a religious exemption from policies, such as government-mandated contraceptive coverage, that violate their deeply-held beliefs. In Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court upheld the Trump Administration’s rules exempting religious employers from laws that would force them to violate their beliefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.