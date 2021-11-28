This will be my final article for the newspaper, as my family and I are moving elsewhere to work with the Lord’s church. I pray that my articles have been an encouragement for you. I am thankful for the several people I have been able to meet because of these articles (3 John 2).
Many in society today have the attitude “whatever seems right to me is OK, and whatever seems right to you is OK.” There have been numerous studies showing that the majority of people no longer believe in an absolute truth through which we can determine what is right and what is wrong. Fortunately, God has provided a standard by which we are to live, and we can know what is right and what is wrong. It is entirely possible to know the truth.
John 8:31-32 is a record of Jesus speaking to Jews who believed in Him. In these passages, He declares, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” Also recorded later in John 17:17 Jesus declares, “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.” Given these two passages, we can determine a connection between word and truth. In 2 Timothy 2:15, the inspired apostle Paul wrote, “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman needeth not to be ashamed rightly dividing the word of truth.” Paul is encouraging Timothy to study the Scriptures, which he describes as “the word of truth.” If we desire to know the truth, it is only to God’s Word we must turn.
As mentioned earlier, many do not believe there is an objective standard despite the abundance of evidence provided within the Bible. However, the truth that we can read in our Bibles today has already been settled in the mind of God. A wonderful example of this is found in Matthew 16:13-18: “When Jesus came into the coasts of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, saying, ‘Whom do men say that I the Son of man am?’ And they said, ‘Some say that thou art John the Baptist; some, Elijah; and others, Jeremiah, or one of the prophets.’ He saith unto them, ‘But whom say ye that I am?’ And Simon Peter answered and said, ‘Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.’ And Jesus answered and said unto him, ‘Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven. And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it’.”
There are numerous lessons that can be gleaned from a study of this passage. One is that Jesus was to build one church, which He did after His death, burial, and resurrection as recorded in Acts 2. Another lesson to heed in this passage is that man’s mere perception of truth does not change the truth.
In Matthew 16:13-18, Jesus asked His disciples who other men thought He was. There were various answers given: John the Baptist, Elijah, Jeremiah, or one of the other prophets. Even though men made different claims of whom Jesus was, their claims did not change who He actually was. When He then asked His disciples who they thought He was, Simon Peter gave the correct answer of Jesus being the Christ the Son of the Living God. No matter what the response would have been, Jesus was still the Christ, the Son of the Living God, and that was the rock upon which He would build His church.
Truth is found in the Word of God. Men are free to accept or reject His Word, but that does not change the fact that it is His Word. We can claim there is no God if we so choose, but that does not mean that God does not exist. John 12:48 remains in the Bible no matter what man’s opinions and feelings are. Recorded in that verse, Christ declares that the Word of God is the standard by which all men will be judged. Not believing there will be a Day of Judgment does not eliminate that event from occurring in our future.
The Bible says all will be judged, and that it will be done so by the truth found in the Bible. I urge you instead of risking the eternal state of your soul, simply submit to God’s Will. Be thankful that He loves you so immeasurably that He has provided His Word so you may know how to please Him. Take comfort that in a world of confusion, you can know the truth. It has been revealed to us in written form from God who cannot lie (Romans 3:4; Titus 1:2; Hebrews 6:18).
