Profound truths often are expressed by God in terms that are so simple that one has to have help to misunderstand them. The Lord Jesus spoke so clearly that even the common men heard His message and became followers of Him. (Mark 12:37) The simplicity of the cross baffles the scholars but changes the lives of those who want to find God. (1 Corinthians 1:18-21) Thank God that the things most important to our eternal destiny are as simple as 1, 2, 3.
One
You have but one life to live. Hear His words. For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?” (Matthew 16:26) Far too many spend their lives seeking to attain what this world has to offer, yet when their lives end, few ever reach their goal. Jesus simply asks what is the profit if a man gained it all, but lost his soul. There is no second chance. There are no invitation songs sung in hell.
Two
There are only two places where you will spend eternity. On the day of judgement, one is either placed on His right hand or on His left hand. There are only two sentences that will be given. Every person will hear either one or the other of them. You will either hear Him say, “Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world,” or you will hear Him say, “Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels.” (Matthew 25:34, 41) God, who cannot lie, described these two places. These will go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.” (Matthew 25:46) Its that simple. There are only two places. There is no third option of where you will be eternally.
Three
There are only three choices you can make about how you spend your life. You can choose to ignore God and never become a Christian. You are not a slave of God who has no choice. You can ignore Him and live your life totally free of any acknowledgment of His existence.
Or you can choose to become a Christian and be forgiven of every mistake you have done. The power of His blood can cleanse you of every sin. You can live faithful to the profession of your faith until you die.
Or you can choose to become a Christian then let your love and devotion become lukewarm and indifferent. We have freedom to choose, but every choice has consequences.
Where are you right now? Its as simple as 1, 2, 3.
The Beattie Road Church of Christ loves you. If we can assist you in your spiritual journey contact us at (229) 435-2193 or (870) 500-5535. We offer in-home and online Bible studies. Visit our website beattieroad.org and our Facebook page Beattie Road Church of Christ.
