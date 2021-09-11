There is a lot of talk about different generations and their characteristics. If we took a look at the lost generation, would any of those traits describe us? What can we learn from them?
It gets your attention to mention anything as lost, especially if it is precious or valuable. It is encouraging to see that we serve a Lord that would seek and save the lost.” (Luke 19:10) The lost sheep, coin and boy in Luke 15 showed His concern for lost things. As we begin to speak about a lost generation, it is important to note that God is not wishing for any to perish.” (2 Peter 3:9)
Moses had led the people out of captivity by the direction and power of God. They were poised to take the promised land. Before entering, they sent 12 spies to answer these questions: What are the people like? What are their fortifications? What is the land like? Are there trees? Bring back some of the fruit. (Numbers 13:18-20) They did just that, even bringing back a large clump of grapes. They proclaimed that the land was good. That is where they should have stopped.
Where they went wrong was determining their capability against the cities that they saw. That was not theirs to do. The majority report was that, yes, this is a land flowing with milk and honey. However, the people are huge and everywhere. The cities are huge with huge gates, and we are too weak. (Numbers 13:27-33) It was not theirs to make conclusions, just report what they saw. The minority report was, Are you kidding me? God is going to give us this land. The people will be our prey, and He has removed their protection. Don’t be afraid. (Numbers 14:6-9) The people responded to this speech by preparing to stone Joshua and Caleb.
God stepped in. He spoke to Moses about starting over with him. These people had put Him to the test 10 times. In the end, He showed mercy and told them that this people would not see the promised land. They would be in the desert 40 years. “But as for you, your corpses will fall in this wilderness. Your sons shall be shepherds for 40 years in the wilderness, and they will suffer for your unfaithfulness, until your corpses lie in the wilderness.” (Numbers 14:32-33)
Why were they lost? They drew back from God and His promises. (Hebrews 10:35-39) They were satisfied with the majority report. They magnified their difficulties. (Matthew 6:25-34) They had no self-respect. (Numbers 13:22-23) We must learn from their mistakes and not repeat the errors they demonstrated. (1 Corinthians 10:11) These things can’t be what describe us. By stepping up as Caleb did, we can keep future generations from being lost.
