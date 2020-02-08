When a penitent believer of Christ is baptized, he then contacts the blood of Jesus and becomes saved. (Acts 2:38; 22:16; Revelation 1:5) After coming up out of the baptistry he begins a new life (Romans 6:4), in which he is to set aside his old way of life (2 Corinthians 5:17; Ephesians 4:22) and excitedly pursue his new life in Christ and his new relationship with his Savior and Lord. (Colossians 3:1-4) Jesus summarized His expectations and made this promise, “Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life.” (Revelation 2:10)
What is involved in being faithful? Consider these 10 things:
1. Grow. The Lord wants us to increase our knowledge, our faith and our trust in Him (2 Peter 1:5-11; 3:18), which we are able to do by regularly studying His Word (2 Timothy 2:15) and praying. (Colossians 4:2)
2. Worship. The Lord wants us to long to worship Him (John 4:24; Matthew 4:10) and praise Him from our hearts (Hebrews 13:15; Ephesians 5:19), especially on the first day of each week. (Acts 20:7; Hebrews 10:25)
3. Serve. The Lord wants us to look beyond ourselves (Philippians 2:3-4) and to find opportunities to serve others (Galatians 5:13) and do good to them. (Galatians 6:10)
4. Teach. The Lord wants us to show others the way to heaven by teaching the gospel (Mark 16:15), living a Christian life (Matthew 5:16) and answering their questions. (1 Peter 3:15)
5. Obey. The Lord wants us to conform our lives to His will by submitting to Him (James 4:7) and obeying His commands. (Hebrews 5:9; Matthew 7:21; 1 John 1:7)
6. Prioritize. The Lord wants us to put Christ (Colossians 1:18) and His church (Matthew 6:33) first in our lives, especially in how we spend our time. (Ephesians 5:16)
7. Work. The Lord wants us to be busy in His kingdom (1 Corinthians 3:9), being “steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord.” (1 Corinthians 15:58)
8. Separate. The Lord wants us to set ourselves apart from the ways of the world (Romans 12:2; 1 Peter 2:11), to keep ourselves pure (1 Peter 1:15-16; 1 John 2:15-17) and to live godly lives. (Titus 2:11-12)
9. Endure. The Lord wants us to persevere through difficult times as a Christian (2 Timothy 2:3), looking to Jesus as our example for strength (Hebrews 12:1-3) and ever pressing on to the eternal goal of heaven. (Philippians 3:14)
10. Aim. The Lord wants us to set our sights on the glorious reward of heaven (Matthew 6:20; Colossians 3:1-4) and live every day in eager anticipation of Jesus’ return to take the children of God home with Him. (Philippians 3:20-21; Titus 2:13)
Faithfulness is essential. If we fail to remain faithful to the Lord, the Bible teaches that we can be lost. (2 Peter 2:20-22; James 5:19-20; Galatians 5:4) Let us determine to stay true to God, to His word, to His church, and diligently seek to please Him above all else. What a wonderful blessing it is to be a Christian.
