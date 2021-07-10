There are verses in the Bible that are comforting. There are verses in the Bible that are challenging. There are verses in the Bible that are insightful. And there are verses in the Bible that are comforting, challenging and insightful all at the same time. Psalm 16:8 is one such verse. Read this reflectively.
“I have set the Lord always before me; Because He is at my right hand I shall not be moved.”
The first part of this verse begs some questions of me. Namely, (1) Have I? (2) What have I done with the Lord? (3) Have I set the Lord before me? Or have I set the Lord somewhere else? (4) Have I set the Lord always before me? Or have I set the Lord before me only at certain times or in certain circumstances?
To “set the Lord always before me” means that (1) I seek His will above my own (Luke 22:42); (2) I long to please Him in all that I do (John 8:29); (3) I love Him above all else (Matthew 22:37); (4) I love His Word wholeheartedly (Psalms 119:97); (5) I think about Him and His direction of my life with affection and regularity (Psalms 119:148; 1:2); and (6) I yearn to draw near to Him every single day (James 4:7).
I must go back and ask myself again, “Have I set the Lord always before me?” It will affect every part of my life.
When I set the Lord always before me, it will affect the very thoughts that come to my mind. “Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth.” (Colossians 3:2)
When I set the Lord always before me, it will affect the words that I choose to use. “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer.” (Psalms 19:14)
When I set the Lord always before me, it will affect with whom I choose to associate. “What fellowship has light with darkness? Or what harmony has Christ with Belial?” (2 Corinthians 6:14-15)
When I set the Lord always before me, it will affect where I go and where I don’t go. “I have restrained my feet from every evil way, That I may keep Your word.” (Psalms 119:101)
Now, look at what happens when I set the Lord always before me. “Because He is at my right hand I shall not be moved.” Other translations say, “I will not be shaken.”
Setting the Lord always before me gives me confidence (2 Timothy 1:12), peace (Philippians 4:6-7), hope (Hebrews 6:19-20), joy (Philippians 4:4), strength (Ephesians 6:10), patience (1 Thessalonians 5:14), determination (1 Corinthians 15:58) and a satisfaction for my “longing soul” (Psalms 107:9) which can only be found in Him.
Friend, have you set the Lord always before you?
