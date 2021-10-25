Job said it well: “Man who is born of woman is of few days and full of trouble.” (Job 14:1)
Our life on this earth is limited and short (in comparison to the big picture), but it seems our troubles are anything but limited. Job not only conceded that we have “turmoil” in our lives, but that our days are “full of turmoil.” Do you ever feel that way?
The trouble with the “trouble” of life is that it seems to know no boundaries. It can involve our health, our family, our children, our job, our finances, our friends, our faith, etc., which all affect our emotional stability. We get bad news about an unexpected diagnosis, a terminal illness, a sudden death, loss of a job, a friend going through hard times. “Trouble” seems to be all around us. And even if nothing is “going wrong” at the moment, for some of us it may be the loneliness and separation that we are experiencing has filled us with “trouble.”
One of the worst things about “trouble” in our lives is that it doesn’t know when to stop.
So what can I do? When my life is full of turmoil, what can I do?
May I suggest that you pick up the remote control of your life and hit “Pause” for just a second. I know that our “trouble” will hit the “un-pause” soon after, but take a moment to reflect upon and to remember … God.
♦ In the midst of trouble, God is still … God. “Even from everlasting to everlasting, You are God.” (Psalms 90:2)
♦ In the midst of trouble, God is still … with you. “The Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)
♦ In the midst of trouble, God is still … faithful. “The Lord is faithful, who will establish you and guard you from the evil one.” (2 Thessalonians 3:3)
♦ In the midst of trouble, God is still … love. “We have known and believed the love that God has for us. God is love.” (1 John 4:16)
♦ In the midst of trouble, God is still … full of compassion. “The Lord is gracious … full of compassion … great in mercy … good to all.” (Psalms 145:8-9)
♦ In the midst of trouble, God is still … greater. “You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.” (1 John 4:4)
♦ In the midst of trouble, God is still … able. “To Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.” (Ephesians 3:20)
Whatever our trouble is, in the grand scheme it is actually small (2 Corinthians 4:17) and temporary (Romans 8:18). But remember, God is not small, and God is not temporary. Trust Him. Love Him. He cares for you. He will see you through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.