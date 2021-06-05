Most people think of justification for their actions, whether good or bad. The Bible talks about it in a different way.
“Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom also we have obtained our introduction by faith into this grace in which we stand; and we exult in hope of the glory of God.” (Romans 5:1-2) This passage refers to justification in three ways: the fact of justification, the means of justification and the blessings of justification.
This reading definitely shows that justification is by faith, though there have been some misunderstandings about that concept. Some would include “by faith only.” James chapter 2 clears this matter up (2:14-26). Even demons believe, but it is not a saving or justifying belief. (James 2:19) If one is saved by faith, and if God demands repentance (Acts 2:38), then a saving faith must include repentance. We must recognize that passages which only mention faith do not mean “faith only.” In fact, a saving faith includes all that God demands in order to obtain salvation. Hebrews chapter 11 is full of examples of obedient faith.
It is by obedient faith that we can be justified. Romans chapter 5 clearly teaches we can be justified. In obedience we can be made righteous or acquitted from our sins. All have sinned and all are in need of justification. “The righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ for all those who believe; for there is no distinction; for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified as a gift by His grace through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 3:22-24)
The means of justification is an obedient faith in Christ Jesus working together with His grace. “Nevertheless knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the Law but through faith in Christ Jesus, even we have believed in Christ Jesus, so that we may be justified by faith in Christ and not by the works of the Law; since by the works of the Law no flesh will be justified.” (Galatians 2:16) Those who would cry foul because of works forget that the works mentioned are works of the Law.
The blessing of justification is peace with God. It was our sin that separated us from Him. (Isaiah 59:2) It is the blood of Christ, the grace of God and our obedient faith in Him that justify us and allow us to stand before God. “Therefore, brethren, since we have confidence to enter the holy place by the blood of Jesus… let us draw near with a sincere heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled clean from an evil conscience and our bodies washed with pure water.” (Hebrews 10:19, 22) Don’t abandon the confidence we have in Him.
