To better understand where U.S. refugees are coming from, Stacker took a closer look at data from the Refugee Processing Center. Click for more.

The Beattie Road church of Christ loves you. If we can assist you in your spiritual journey, contact us at (229) 435-2193 or (870) 500-5535. We offer in-home and online Bible studies. Visit our website, beattieroad.org, and our Facebook page Beattie Road Church of Christ.