Has anyone ever taken you out of context? Have you ever said something and then that statement was later used in a way that you never intended?
That has probably happened to most people at some point in their life. Isn’t that frustrating? Is there anything more exasperating than someone making it sound like you said something that you didn’t say?
When you think about how unjust that is and how it makes you feel when it happens to you, consider how God must respond when people take His word out of context and make Him say what He never intended to say. Don’t take this lightly, because God does not. Taking Him out of context is a serious offense. False doctrines and dreadful misunderstandings result when the context is ignored. Consider just a few examples.
When reading verses in the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes, realize that the entire book has a context. Many a verse has been misunderstood and misused from that book because individuals did not know and/or respect the overall context of Solomon’s revelation. Solomon had used the wide resources at his disposal to personally experiment with all facets of life, in order to find lasting satisfaction and the true meaning of life.
The key to properly understanding the book is to understand that he is presenting his findings purely from a human (earthly) perspective.
Thus, when he says, “I have seen all the works that are done under the sun; and indeed, all is vanity and grasping for the wind,” (1:14) his emphasis is on the futility of human effort apart from God. That is why his conclusion is, “Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is man’s all.” (12:13) Keep it in context.
When reading verses in the New Testament book of Revelation, realize that the entire book has a context. Many a verse has been misunderstood and misused from that book because individuals did not know and/or respect the overall context of the revelation. John wrote to the seven churches of Asia that which Jesus revealed to him — “things which must shortly take place.” (1:1) “Must” means must. “Shortly” means shortly. Jesus “signified” His revelation to John (1:1), by revealing it in “signs” and symbolic language (not to be taken literally). When that key to the book is understood (i.e., that the book is written in figurative language) and then properly applied, it will prevent (and demolish) many false doctrines that rely on a literal translation of the book, including even the numbers in the book. Keep it in context.
Don’t you hate it when someone takes you out of context and makes it sound like you said something you never said? How do you think God responds when it is done to Him?
