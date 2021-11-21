The Bible is the Good Book. It is the epitome of all that is good. There is no book like the Bible. One of the most beautiful passages in the Bible describing its superiority can be found in Psalm 19:7-11: “The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple. The statutes of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart: the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes. The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether. More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb. Moreover by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward.”
Why is the Bible the Good Book? The Bible is the Good Book because it is free of error. We know it is flawless, because of its origin. The origin of the Bible is God. “All Scripture is given by the inspiration of God.” (2 Timothy 3:16) Jesus said, “Man does not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth from the mouth of God.” (Matthew 4:4)
The Bible came from God. The God of the Bible cannot lie. (Titus 1:2; Hebrews 6:18) The Bible is the Good Book because it is error-free.
The Bible is the Good Book because it is complete. If the Bible is not complete, to which present- or latter-day revelation are you going to listen? Which one would you believe is true? “All Scripture is given by the inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness; that the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17) When you say a man is furnished unto all good works, what is left? Nothing. The Bible says, God has given us “all things that pertain to life and godliness.” (2 Peter 1:3) What could possibly remain?
The Bible is the Good Book because it is authoritative. Who ultimately decides what is right and what is wrong? God does. The Bible is from God, and because it is error-free and complete, it is also authoritative. We can choose to ignore the Bible, but the Bible still remains. God accepts only that which He authorizes. What He has authorized men to do is recorded in the Bible. Jesus Himself taught that the standard by which all men will be judged is the Bible. (John 12:48)
The Bible is the Good Book because it is powerful. It has greatly influenced my own life; perhaps it has affected yours as well. How many lives have been changed from studying the Bible? It will transform anyone. It will change the way we think and the way we view our friends, as well as our enemies. It will change the way we prioritize and will help us see what is truly right and truly wrong. It will change the way we treat our spouse and the way we rear our children. When the end of life approaches, it will change the way we view death.
“For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” (Hebrews 4:12) May we view this book as it truly is, to recognize the value and significance of it.
Finally, the Bible is the Good Book because it will take us to Heaven. We would not know of the atonement through Jesus Christ if we did not have the Word of God. Without the Bible, we would not know about the cross and how to appropriate the blood of Jesus Christ to our own sins. We would not know about the church and how to worship God in a pleasing way. Neither would we know about Heaven or hell if not for the Bible. We will be judged by it one day. How helpless would you feel standing before the Lord in judgment in complete absence of the Bible? If Heaven is our goal, we need the Bible as our guide.
Do you have hope of a life after this one? With an appreciation of these realities of the Bible — its perfection, completeness, authority, power, and pathway to heaven — hope can be yours. The Bible is indeed the Good Book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.