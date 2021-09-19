Would you say that you’re wise? Do you realize that being wise is not the same as being smart? Some of the smartest people in the world are not very wise.
James teaches us much about wisdom. “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God.” (1:5) “True wisdom is given by God from above.” (1:17) Later in the book, God gives a full description of the manifestation of true wisdom.
Do you think you’re wise? Don’t listen to the world’s evaluation. Listen to the qualities identified by God Himself that true wisdom possesses. (James 3:17)
The wisdom from above is first pure. Jesus taught, “Blessed are the pure in heart.” (Matthew 5:8) Paul taught, “Whatever things are pure … meditate on these things.” (Philippians 4:8) Are you wise? First answer are you pure?
The wisdom from above is then peaceable. Jesus taught, “Blessed are the peacemakers.” (Matthew 5:9) Paul urges us to “live peaceably with all men.” (Romans 12:18; 14:19) Are you wise? Well, are you peaceable?
The wisdom from above is gentle. Paul taught, “Let your gentleness [reasonableness, ESV] be known to all men.” (Philippians 4:5) This is someone who is fair and reasonable in his dealing with others. Are you wise? Are you gentle?
The wisdom from above is willing to yield. Scripture emphasizes a spirit of submission that should characterize Christians. (James 4:7; Ephesians 5:21; Hebrews 13:17; 1 Peter 2:13, 18; 5:5) One must be ready to hear and to consider another’s viewpoint. Are you wise? Well, are you willing to yield?
The wisdom from above is full of mercy. Earlier James asserted, “Judgment is without mercy to the one who has shown no mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.” (2:13) We desperately need mercy, but we must extend it first. Are you wise? Well, are you full of mercy?
The wisdom from above is full of good fruits. Jesus said, “A tree is known by its fruit.” (Matthew 12:33) Only a good tree “can put forth the deeds of righteousness” that are pleasing to the Lord. (Matthew 7:17-18; James 3:18) Are you wise? Well, are you full of good fruits?
The wisdom from above is without partiality. “One who fails to receive wisdom from God is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.” (1:8) But heavenly wisdom will not show partiality or favoritism. (2:1, 9) Are you wise? Well, are you without partiality?
The wisdom from above is without hypocrisy. A Christians faith (2 Timothy 1:5) and love (1 Peter 1:22) do not pretend to be what they are not, but always strive to be sincere and genuine. Are you wise? Well, are you without hypocrisy?
According to God, how wise are you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.