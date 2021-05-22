“No one can understand the Bible; it is just too hard for me to know what God is saying.” These words express the hearts of many, but are they true?
Peter said that in parts of the Bible there are “… some things hard to be understood,” (2 Peter 3:16) but he does not say that even the hard things are impossible to understand.
An amazing truth about the Bible is that the most important truths are stated in a way that everyone can comprehend. Let’s take time to look at the following vital truths of the Bible, which are so simply stated.
Jesus is the only way any person can be saved. Is this true? Read the words of Jesus. “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man comes to the Father except through Me.” (John 14:6) Is that hard to understand? A vital truth, simply stated.
Those who do not believe in Jesus cannot go to heaven, even if they do good things. Read these words of Jesus: “If you do not believe that I am He, you will die in your sins.” (John 8:24) Read them again and imagine the spiritual destiny of those who are still in their sins. A vital truth, simply stated.
Not all religious people will be saved. Jesus said, “Many will say to Me in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name? And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness.’” (Matthew 7:22-23) If you wonder how this could happen, look at verse 21, “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven.” A vital truth, simply stated.
No man, without God’s help, can find the way to heaven. “It is not in man who walks to direct his own way,” and “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the ways of death.” (Jeremiah 10:23; Proverbs 16:25). A vital truth, simply stated.
The Bible is the final source for all religious doctrine and instruction.
“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17) A vital truth, simply stated.
Look at how simply God has stated the most important truths. Think about this. It is not the “hard” things in the Bible that should concern us, nearly as much as the “easy” things in it. God has stated eternal truths. God has stated the most vital, eternal truths in the simplest language. Wise men will never overlook the simple truths of the Bible. Be wise.
