There have always been wildly divergent responses to disease. Take two examples from the history of the Roman Catholic Church in Italy:
On the plus side: Charles Borromeo was the Archbishop of Milan in the 1560s, responsible for some 3,000 clergy and 800,000 parishioners. When plague hit Milan in 1576, those who could, including many of the wealthy and many of the leaders, fled the city. Borromeo, who was also wealthy, remained in Milan where he rallied his clergy, shamed civic leaders to return and tried to feed 60,000-70,000 persons per day out of his own pocket, eventually going into debt to save lives. Borromeo is now recognized as a saint in the Roman Catholic Church, and is undoubtedly being called upon in his native Northern Italy for his courageous and generous response.
On the minus side: Pope Nicholas V (papal tenure 1447-1455) did much to restore churches in Rome and the city itself. But Nicholas confronted a plague in Rome in 1450 during a papal Roman Jubilee that attracted an estimated 40,000 pilgrims who came to Rome daily. During that summer, a deadly plague spread misery, panic and death. Pope Nicholas’ response was less than laudatory. According to one high church official, Nicholas “forbade infected persons to come within 7 miles of him upon pain of excommunication.” (Pilgrimage, by Jonathan Sumption, p. 253).
Between these two responses we find ourselves today.
How is your religious group dealing with the threat of coronavirus? It is impossible to avoid having a conversation; reports about the disease are everywhere. Reports in Georgia indicate the spread of the disease seems to be rather insignificant in terms of numbers but that could quickly change.
Congregations are faced with wanting to take the disease seriously without over-reacting. For some churches, this means no longer offering mass or holy communion. For others it means placing hand sanitizers in more obvious places throughout the building. For still others, it means encouraging fist or elbow bumps rather than hugs or holy kisses. At least one Georgia congregation quit passing the offering plate during worship, encouraging people to drop their gifts into plates or baskets on the way out of the building. I don’t know of religious bodies who have ceased with services, but I wouldn’t be surprised by such a report.
There have been various theological responses to the disease. Discredited televangelist Jim Bakker, once imprisoned for scamming his followers, is allegedly promoting/selling a worthless cure for the disease on TV. A church in South Korea, reviled by many South Koreans as a cult, has been the epicenter of the outbreak in that nation. Their pastor has blamed the disease on Satan, who wants, he claims, to destroy the church.
In our own country the U.S. Center for Disease Control in Atlanta issued guidelines suggesting that persons over 60 don’t attend worship services until further notice. Although it would be irresponsible to contradict these epidemiologists and physicians, I noticed last week that most “older people” in my congregation ignored this guideline, including this columnist, 71, who is preaching again for the next few months.
