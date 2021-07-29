Unless you are steeped in Louisiana politics or Louisiana Catholic church history, chances are good you’ve never heard the story of Leander Perez’s losing encounter with his Catholic Church back in the 1960s.
Leander Henry Perez Sr. (1891-1969) was a powerful, arrogant judge, political boss and racist. His power base and fiefdom was St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, the swampy, watery toe of Louisiana’s boot. Forty percent of his parish was underwater.
Robert Sherrill (Gothic Politics in the Deep South, 1968) describes Perez as a “cold-eyed dandy … proud, arrogant, boastful, a backwater tyrant with a bottomless fund of spite and grudge.” In 1960, Perez banned library service to blacks and ordered the libraries to remove all books mentioning the United Nations, Eleanor or Franklin Roosevelt, or any book printed by UNESCO. Though Sherrill may have gotten carried away with the following sentence, I suspect it rings true: “… Perez gathered into one spirit all the money-lust, moon-spawned hatred for the black man and Jew and foreigner, and painful paranoiac reactions to federalism, that have marked the Deep South for many years.”
Perez was a Roman Catholic.
But Perez met his match in the Archbishop of New Orleans, Joseph Francis Rummel. Archbishop Rummel was instrumental in promoting the integration of the Archdiocese long before it was popular among his congregants. He issued a pastoral letter in 1953 that clearly identified racism as a sin and made his churches racially inclusive, especially for Holy Eucharist.
Archbishop Rummel’s position was widely opposed by Louisiana Catholics, precipitating a decade of strife across the archdiocese. The reaction of many Catholic laity was especially bitter in the parochial (church-operated) schools, which the archbishop was determined to integrate, too.
Leander Perez led the charge to oppose and overturn Rummel’s directives, urging Catholics to withhold contributions (a time-honored protest) and even petitioning the Pope to overrule this inclusivity. But at every turn, little by little, Perez was stymied. Most Catholics, even if grudgingly, accepted the new reality.
But Perez, unrepentant and proud, slogged on until Archbishop Rummel reached the limit of his mercy. On the Monday before Easter 1962, Archbishop Rummel excommunicated Perez and two other Catholic leaders for refusing to accept church teaching. I don’t know how the other two individuals reacted, but Perez never missed a beat, boasting about his excommunication and serving as George Wallace’s 1968 presidential campaign manager in Louisiana.
Almost seven years later Perez, finally having repented of the sin of racism, received the eucharist and not long after was buried as a Catholic in good standing.
This sliver of Catholic history is interesting in and of itself, but it is made more so because of why it has resurfaced. Some who urge the Catholic Church to ban President Biden from receiving the eucharist point to Archbishop Rummel’s principled stand as justification.
At first glance, both situations may seem identical. The parallels, however, are inexact, and the debate over the appropriate circumstance withholding Catholic eucharist will not be resolved easily. What do you think?
