Early in my ministry I started a file (back in the day when you stuffed notes into manila folders) entitled, “Excuses People Have for Missing Church.” Having heard so many creative and novel justifications for skipping worship, I tried to catalog them for a while. After a couple of years, however, all the “reasons” started to sound like variations on the same theme, and I quit keeping track. Even more disheartening than hearing the excuses was the expectation that the pastor was expected to receive these explanations with a straight face, expressing appropriate sympathy or condolence for what I considered to be lamely proffered nonsense.
These days I think it would have been a better use of my time to fill a folder with the positive examples of stalwarts who found their way to church no matter what obstacle presented itself. I still remember Bill and Nellie Sentell, who came to church in a tow truck one Sunday. Their car had broken down on the way to church, and they summoned a wrecker. Before the driver towed their car to the garage, they asked him to drop them off at their church. I’ve never forgotten their faithfulness.
Lent is only six Sundays long. One of the Sundays has already passed, so we have only five weeks left until Easter. Why not make a vow to be in worship faithfully for the next five Sundays leading up to Easter, no matter what obstacle presents itself? It’s not that hard to do. Here are a couple of examples to inspire you from last Sunday in worship:
My congregation announces the death of church members on Sunday mornings, asking people to remember the family of the deceased in prayer. Last Sunday I was announcing that one of our members had died rather unexpectedly only 24 hours earlier. During my announcement, as I surveyed the congregation, sitting in a pew on the aisle was this man’s widow. I was stunned to see her so soon after her husband’s death, but after worship she told me that there was no place she needed to be more than in worship.
Also attending that service on the First Sunday of Lent was a faithful 90-year-old who had been in a car wreck Friday evening. She spent until midnight Friday night in the Emergency Room, no small trauma for anybody. But there she was Sunday morning, bright and perky as usual, sitting with her granddaughter in worship. Had I not been notified about her misfortune, I would never have known she’d been in distress such a short time ago.
I suspect there were probably a dozen other stories like that in our sanctuary last Sunday. Those who have trained themselves to be faithful in worship don’t make a big deal of it. Most of them don’t boast over attending any more than I boast over eating breakfast. Worship is a part of their life, and almost nothing is going to keep them from it.
Anybody can be faithful in worship for six weeks. Make this your goal, and you’ll sing with greater vigor on Easter Sunday.
