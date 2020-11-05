These days call for stillness and song.
I try to practice both of them each morning. Each element is a vital part of my morning devotional routine.
On most mornings I sing a church hymn, working my way, page-by-page, through a hymnal. I began with the United Methodist Hymnal (more than 700 pages). Then I moved to the British Methodist Hymnal (more than 800 pages). Now I am using the English Hymnal (Church of England), which is more than 600 pages. At one hymn per day, I have been practicing this spiritual discipline for more than six years.
The English Hymnal contains words with no accompanying tunes. This means I look at the morning text and compose a tune as I go along. Nobody else hears me sing (thankfully), but I have discovered that the Holy Spirit always gives me a tune that matches the meter, and almost always a tune creatively received. I do not compose music, so every day this tune is truly a surprising and lovely gift from God. I find myself humming that tune often throughout the day.
Earlier this week, I encountered hymn No. 639 in the English Hymnal. The text was doubly appropriate because it referred to the act of singing itself:
The Church triumphant in thy love,
Their mighty joys we know
They sing the Lamb in hymns above,
And we in hymns below.
The church is singing in two places simultaneously. That inspires me. The saints sing around God’s throne while the church on earth sings along with them. And every morning I am singing with the church above and below.
And then there’s the stillness. I pray words of gratitude and petition each morning. But I also set aside at least 15 minutes of stillness. I try to clear my mind of all clutter, all thoughts, and simply listen and/or be still. It’s not an easy thing to do.
I formerly kept a pad of paper beside me when I prayed. If things interrupted me, I would quickly jot them down on that tablet to keep from losing the thought, then return to the prayer time. I believe this is a good discipline, but one I have abandoned now to gain the simple act of stillness, what the late Thomas Keating called centering prayer. I sit in silence and when thoughts crowd in, I breathe the word “mercy” to bring me back to inner peach.
I am writing this column on the morning after Election Day, a day when many Americans could be a little bit on edge.
But this morning, like every morning, I began by reading the Bible (1 Corinthians 13), praying, being still and singing. The previous night had not been one of my best night’s sleep, and the simple act of faithful singing and stillness was a great comfort, allowing me to begin the day grounded in God’s love and presence. Here’s hoping you can find, develop or enhance your own morning rituals of faithfulness and attentiveness to God.
