I’m trying to imagine Jesus demanding the right to pray on the 50-yard line, but I can’t produce this image. Jesus did pray in public and did so memorably. But he told his disciples to pray in the privacy of their own rooms, unlike the hypocrites who like to be seen by others when they pray. Jesus offering a holy prayer on the middle of a football field to prove a point? I think not.
That’s what we’ve come to, thanks to high school football coach Joe Kennedy’s successful Hail Mary to the United States Supreme Court. The coach, determined to run over, under, around or through existing law and precedent and aided by the Christian Defense Legal Fund, won a victory of sorts for himself and all who can’t wait to pray in a government-sponsored venue.
A certain segment of the Christian population is huzzahing the decision. These persons consider themselves the aggrieved minority, beaten down by liberals, atheists and maybe even SpongeBob. Having constructed a scenario where they have no freedom to “witness,” these Christians cry that they are persecuted and martyred.
In this context, prayer is no longer real prayer. It is prayer as theater. It is prayer as “witness” or “testimony.” It is prayer as the assertion of one’s individual freedom.
Would Jesus pray on the 50-yard line? No way. (Whether he’d condone football is a column better left to another day and under an assumed name.)
Many Christians who are persons of deep prayer want nothing to do with this kind of assertive, “it’s-my-right-to do-so” kind of prayer. For these persons, public prayer has a place, but not at the expense of turning the Jesus movement into something it was never intended to be.
These faithful Jesus followers bend over backwards to be understanding of and respectful of their brothers and sisters of other faiths or no faith. Prayer, if done in a group setting, would be done if such a prayer could both be inclusive in nature and appropriate and acceptable to the context.
The Apostle Paul, never one to stand down, was clear that though he was free in Christ, he would set his “rights” aside for others. In so doing, he mirrored Jesus, who set aside equality with God, humbling himself and taking human form.
It is the humbling, this meekness, the setting aside of one’s self, that is the hallmark of the Christian in our pluralistic society. The coach’s school district offered many reasonable alternatives to his 50-yard line demand, but it was going to be all or nothing for this coach. That makes for good smashmouth football but not for being salt and light to the world.
Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch, in his written ruling, got it wrong when he wrote, “… (L)earning how to tolerate speech or prayer of all kinds is part of learning how to live in a pluralistic society, a trait of character essential to a tolerant citizenry.” In other words: minority folk, get over it.
Justice Gorsuch might speak from a position of jurisprudence, but he misses the mark as a Christian. Learning as a Christian to live in this tolerant society is refusing to force myself or demand my beliefs on others in the public square. Christian faith has nothing to do with aggressive assertiveness.
The coach won, but the church and vibrant Christian faith lost. What this decision communicated to the increasing group of unchurched people is that the church — like the world — is populated by those who demand their own rights.
