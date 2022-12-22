...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 1 PM
EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ FRIDAY
TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 16 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/
Friday to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the Wind Advisory,
from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/
FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Christmas is about the impossible … and the possible.
The oddsmakers? Who are they? What do they know? What are the odds on any single thing happening? What are the possibilities? I love the determination conveyed in the vow that “the impossible takes a little longer.”
An NFL team, behind 33-0, wins in the largest comeback in pro football history. Who could have known?
In this holy season, we remember that an aged Elizabeth, past child-bearing years, gave birth to John the Baptist. Angels made appearances. Strangers rich and poor showed up at the manger. A star moved across the heavens. Herod trembled. Ancient prophesies came to fruition.
The angel Gabriel appeared to Mary (Luke 1:26-38) and announced that, though she was a virgin, she would bear a child who would be the savior of the world. The perplexed young maid asked, “How can this be?” And Gabriel answered, “Nothing will be impossible with God.” (Luke 1:37)
Nothing impossible! Can a weary world believe? Can a cynical populace trust? Can a skeptical people find faith?
I want to be a person who believes in the possibilities and the certainties of God’s love and power. Christmas — coming in the dark winter — reminds us that light can and will always overcome the darkness. God’s world is brimming with possibility.
Here are some “impossibilities” I yearn and pray for. Some will dismiss my list; others will disagree with some things I seek. Add your own yearnings and prayers to this list:
♦ Swords beaten into plowshares
♦ Russian missiles no longer launched; Ukrainian civilians no long suffering
♦ Income inequality erased
♦ Immigrants welcomed to U.S. as Democrats and Republicans agree on policy
♦ Children no longer killed by guns
♦ Mass shootings a thing of the past
♦ Abortion no longer necessary
♦ The powerless no longer cheated and abused
♦ Homelessness and hunger a distant memory
♦ Sexual orientation affirmed
♦ Racial and religious hatred dissolved
♦ Hate crime no longer a concept
♦ Righteousness and justice abounding and abundant
♦ Literacy fervently sought after
♦ Nature and environment restored and protected
♦ Horrible diseases conquered
♦ Children loved by parents
♦ The powerless and defenseless protected
♦ Families intact and valued
♦ Churches united in common love of Christ
♦ Faith, hope and love reigning
♦ Integrity honored
♦ Laughter heard
♦ Broken relationships renewed
♦ Hatred melting faster than glaciers
♦ The lion and the lamb sleeping together
♦ A child leading us
Possibility throbs through the New Testament. Jesus says, “The things that are impossible with people are possible with God.” (Luke 18:37). Jesus promises to a disabled man who seeks him for healing, “All things are possible to him who believes.” (Mark 9:23)
Seek the star. Hear the angels. Kneel at the manger. All things are possible.
