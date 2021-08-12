There is no dearth of ink spilled about how bad things are in the faith community. From time to time, I read stories about churches and synagogues doing inspiring things, but it seems like these good stories are not nearly as prevalent as those pointing out the fights, immoralities, graft and general underhandedness that is sometimes displayed in the religious sector. This column is perhaps guilty of the same thing, although I’ve tried to balance things out when possible.
What I have to say today is hardly earth-shattering, but it has proven true throughout my ministry. I am reflecting on the observation made by a wise schoolteacher and church member when a young man in her congregation answered the call to ordained ministry. She said to him, “You are going to serve in the finest institution that can be found in any community. The church will be full of the most gracious citizens, people who have a servant spirit and want to do whatever they can to walk a straight path and love their community.”
This woman was not looking at things through rose-colored glasses; she was stating a fact that remains true today. Are there scoundrels in the church? Are there people practicing immorality, behaving as hypocrites, hiding their sin behind a veneer of respectability? Of course, there are. But by and large, the people I have known in church – and I’ve been in church all my life, 73 year — have been some of the finest people in the community.
I am not referring to whether a church or synagogue or other body of faith contains the power-brokers, the blue-bloods, the CEOs or the leaders of government, although some congregations contain all of those persons. But from the humblest country church to the most high-steepled congregation, from the least educated people to the university church full of scholars, the church and synagogue is the one place in the community where, week-in and week-out, can be found the salt-of-the-earth people of every community.
We take this for granted, but it’s worth mentioning and remembering. There are plenty of very fine organizations in every community. America is still the home of myriad volunteer groups, nonprofit agencies, neighborhood organizations and ad-hoc entities committed to improving our life. But in places where there will be only one such organization, that organization is likely to be the church, synagogue or other religious body.
Have you grown disenchanted with the church? Have you taken the synagogue or other faith organization for granted these days? Have you judged the church to be ineffective or worse because of your inside knowledge of two or three bad eggs?
It’s easy to spotlight the dysfunction of a religious organization, and sadly, there is always an example to be found. But for every poor example of a religious person or body, I can show you a hundred examples to offset that one. I’m grateful that we remain a nation of faithful religious bodies and persons.
