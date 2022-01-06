How will the church connect with its congregation and the outside world? Neighborhoods change; pastors come and go; church members age; families move and go through crises. How can a congregation keep up?
If your church is asking these questions, a digital company called Gloo wants to be your best friend and partner in winning new people to the church and keeping up with your current members.
After spending some time on their website today I will award them five stars for employing every single current buzzword on a single website. Gloo says they are offering metrics, networks, powerful resources to inspire and empower, a powerful platform, reliable data, interactive resources, relevant data, functionality, a common platform, the right infrastructure to address the ecosystem, all at your fingertips, etc. These descriptors will make some salivate and others roll their eyes.
If a collection of videos, clicks, links, platforms, data and promises can transform the world for the sake of the gospel, Gloo wants to be your provider. But not so fast, I say.
My hesitation comes from personal experience in many situations that one more website, one more digitally attractive company, one more promise of more data, one more mouse-guided, app-installed gizmo will not appreciably move the needle in the world, improve my health or marriage, or save my pet.
I freely confess to writing these cautionary words from the perspective of a 73-year-old. It’s not that I oppose technology and digital resources to strengthen the church. It is that this company — like most — appears to get carried away in its superlatives.
There are always people out there, most well-intentioned, who believe they have invented the sure-fire system to save, strengthen and resurrect the church. Ask pastors who’ve served in the trenches for two decades or more. They’ll be able to name dozens of national leaders who have promised four steps, 10 videos, 12 workbooks, daily coaching consultations, monthly CDs and annual seminars. Many church shelves are lined with the latest creative promise now gathering dust.
My take on this latest digital entry into evangelism and church growth isn’t that these folks are charlatans. What they are offering should be the goal of every congregation: taking better care of the flock, attracting new converts and offering healing to a hurting world.
And Gloo may be precisely what some churches need for a jump start. The Wall Street Journal (Dec. 27, 2021, Page A1) reports that, according to Gloo, 30,000 churches are using this service. It is not clear how many of these churches are merely using the free parts of the site and how many are paying (according to the Journal) an average premium of $1,500 per year. I remain cautious.
January is a good time for the church to re-evaluate how it is addressing the needs of the congregation and the world. Anything that can help should be considered. I’m of the mind, however, that we probably need more devotion rather than more data.
