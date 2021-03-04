Everybody makes moral choices. They are rarely easy.
Decades ago, a church member challenged me — and by extension my congregation — over what appeared to her to be moral hypocrisy. I was serving a church in a rural Georgia county where most everybody knew everybody’s business. She and her husband owned and operated one of the few liquor stores in the county. This proprietorship led some in our church to view her as morally suspect. Methodists back then (probably not unlike their Baptist counterparts) often drove to Savannah to buy alcohol, thereby escaping the taint of local condemnation.
This active member of our congregation got to the thorny heart of the matter: “Since my family income comes from the profit of a liquor store, does the church have any qualms about receiving my tithe money?”
I don’t recall whether I stuttered an immediate answer or whether I said, “I’ll get back to you on that.” Being a pastor who always kept one eye on the church’s bottom line, I probably quickly temporized by assuring her that a monetary gift from the goodness of one’s heart was different from the sale of firewater. I hope I didn’t quote the old Billy Sunday gem that the devil had already had that money long enough.
I remembered her question this week as I read about the moral reasoning in Catholicism over the use of the COVID-19 vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been tested using cell lines that came from a voluntary Dutch abortion in the mid-1980s. That original cell has reproduced so many times that the cells used to test the vaccine are thousands of generations removed from the original cell and neither of these vaccines used that cell line in their production. The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, uses that cell line not only in the testing, but in production.
I never gave thought to any of this when I received my vaccination. I signed up as soon as I could and am happily three weeks beyond my second vaccination. I have no qualms about receiving the vaccine.
But some American Catholic Archbishops have this week condemned the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and one American archbishop (Texan, naturally) went so far as to tweet he would never receive any of the vaccines because they were developed by the use of a “murdered” baby.
Everybody makes moral choices here. The Vatican’s COVID-19 Commission concludes, “We believe all clinically recommended vaccinations can be used with a clear conscience and that the use of such vaccines does not signify some sort of cooperation with voluntary abortion.”
Choices must be made. Distinctions must be recognized in almost every decision in life. Does personal protection from COVID and contributing to the common good of society by receiving the protection make it acceptable? If one rejects the vaccine is he/she therefore constrained to be ultra-sensitive to the spread of a deadly virus? These are not easy choices, and not everybody will arrive at the same moral conclusion.
What do you think? Whichever choice you make, can you do so without appearing morally superior to others?
