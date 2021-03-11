I just finished Michael Massing’s 2018 book “Fatal Discord: Erasmus, Luther and the Fight for the Western Mind.” The public library had one copy, but I wasn’t too worried about somebody else checking it out. Weighing in at 828 pages, this book on Martin Luther and Desiderius Erasmus is probably not for everybody.
I was fascinated with the book (although I had to renew it twice to finish the entire volume.) I knew a few things about Martin Luther, but very little about his contemporary, the Roman Catholic monk Erasmus. Massing left few stones unturned in his retelling of their intersecting 16th-century stories. Along the way he took fascinating detours into Aristotle, Cicero, Jerome, Pelagius, Zwingli, Melanchthon, Bucer, Calvin, Munzer, Thomas More, Henry VIII and a few of the popes. The reader learned about the Peasants’ War and the cities of Rome, Rotterdam, Wittenberg, Avignon and Geneva. For this pastor who loves history, the book was a treasure.
Massing’s main point, hinted in his subtitle, is that the Middle Ages witnessed a battle between Erasmus and Luther over how the Christian faith should be lived out. In Massing’s interpretation Erasmus was broadly tolerant, even though he thought the Catholic Church was in need of desperate reform. He wanted to reform the church from within. Luther, determined that he had the true understanding of the relationship of faith and works, sin and grace, was willing to fight to the death to make his point and re-make the church.
Luther eventually did verbal battle with a whole host of Protestant reformers who, though inspired by his witness, took matters too far for him. Eventually, the Protestants bitterly disagreed with each other to the point that Luther refused to share holy communion with fellow Protestant Zwingli when the two leaders met to (unsuccessfully) come to agreement on whether the bread and wine of communion were actually the body of Jesus. If you didn’t see things the way Luther did, you were wrong.
Luther and Erasmus eventually broke from each other, too. Erasmus was too tolerant for Luther and Luther too rigid for Erasmus. Erasmus, in his own way, had as much difficulty as Luther. His efforts to reconcile the finer points of theology failed; his call for people to follow the teaching of Jesus seemed not strong enough, leading to his vilification both by Catholics and Protestants.
Massie suggests the broad-minded spirit of Erasmus is sorely needed in these days of intolerance, but seems skeptical about that possibility in an era as polarized as we are. I found myself admiring both of these brilliant men, wishing they could have found a way to move forward together. Followers of both positions are with us yet today, though we may not equate them with either of these names. My guess is that you probably identified your own sympathies with one of these men or the other as you read this column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.