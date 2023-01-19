I was surprised to find a leatherbound Bible sitting alongside the golf magazines in the locker room of the golf club where I am a member. I had never seen a Bible there before. But then I remembered having heard about a group of 8-12 golfers who begin their weekly competition with a devotional based on the Scriptures.
I tip my hat to those faithful golfers who engage in group Bible study. There are countless groups of disciples who want to improve their lives, grow closer to Christ, walk more faithfully in their daily expression of life, distance themselves from works of darkness and find strength and hope in times of despair. It is always easier to find and cultivate these rewards by journeying together on a regular, consistent basis with other pilgrims.
I can remember the first Bible study of my adult life. I was a newlywed. A number of young couples met one night per week in the only home that had a large den. We realized that Sunday School, although very good, was not able to supply us all the spiritual help we needed. Most of us were very ignorant about the Bible, but one couple, more spiritually mature than the rest of us, were our leaders. That group constantly provided me with strength for daily living.
There are endless variations of small groups. Some groups meet to focus on prayer while other groups select a book of enduring Christian significance. Some groups engage in straight-up Bible study, while others employ a more hybrid model of engagement. Most groups are led by sincere, committed laymen or laywomen. There are not enough pastors to go around, and often lay-led study is just as enriching. Some groups are age- or gender-specific, while others cut across the age spectrum.
I have been blessed to have been a part of dozens of small groups. Some I have led, others I have simply been a participant in. Some of the groups I enjoyed were composed exclusively of other clergy, we pastors particularly in need of spiritual, emotional and intellectual support.
Bible study groups meet at golf courses, in small businesses, in large corporate headquarters, in locker rooms of professional and amateur athletes, at construction sites, in government offices and classrooms, on battlefields and in prisons. The location, purpose and design of small group studies is unlimited.
Perhaps this is the year you would like to find, form or lead such a small group. Maybe you have been longing to find a group of like-minded seekers for a long time. Perhaps this very day is the moment you will embark on a journey to enrich your spiritual life.
Bible study each week might not help a person shoot a lower golf score or be a more successful by secular standards. But those who study and pray week by week are being enriched and strengthened for the living of their days. They are both living in and preparing for the Kingdom.
