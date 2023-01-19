I was surprised to find a leatherbound Bible sitting alongside the golf magazines in the locker room of the golf club where I am a member. I had never seen a Bible there before. But then I remembered having heard about a group of 8-12 golfers who begin their weekly competition with a devotional based on the Scriptures.

I tip my hat to those faithful golfers who engage in group Bible study. There are countless groups of disciples who want to improve their lives, grow closer to Christ, walk more faithfully in their daily expression of life, distance themselves from works of darkness and find strength and hope in times of despair. It is always easier to find and cultivate these rewards by journeying together on a regular, consistent basis with other pilgrims.

Contact Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.

