There’s a new kid on the block. He (or she? or it?) seems to know everything.
I refer to Artificial Intelligence (AI), and in particular, the tool known as ChatGPT, which is getting lots of publicity these days. AI can do everything from plan your vacation to solve an equation. It could even put you out of work, at least according to The Wall Street Journal (“AI Seen as Doing Work of Many Professions”, March 29, p. B-1 by Lauren Weber and Lindsay Ellis).
AI will apparently threaten to replace accountants, mathematicians and writers, whereas Waffle House cooks are pretty safe.
Could ChatGPT write sermons? Call my quest an updated version of “John Henry versus Steam Machine.” Preacher smarts versus computer smarts.
When I tried to log in to ChatGPT a message said, “Temporarily unavailable. Come back in an hour.” Really? Return in an hour? ChatGPT on lunch break? Union hours? Software COVID? Round 1 easily went to the preacher.
Three days later, I logged in to a free account, being warned that ChatGPT might generate incorrect or misleading information and could produce biased content. It also noted it would not give advice, which probably eliminated it from sermonizing, since we preachers are inveterate advice givers and moralizers.
Just in time for Easter Sunday I commanded my new AI buddy: Write a 12-minute sermon based on Luke 24: 1-12.
In less than 60 seconds I had my result. It wasn’t a 12-minute sermon, however; it was 12 paragraphs.
The Reverend ChatGPT’s sermon on the resurrection included three convincing points: the power of God, the importance of faith and the call to action. Any preacher could start with this outline. Round 2 goes to the computer.
I tried a couple of more scriptural texts with similar results. Reverend AI can write quickly and succinctly what it would take me hours upon hours to produce, its sermon being finished before I could sharpen my pencil.
But Brother ChatGPT couldn’t tell folksy stories, couldn’t reference a specific church or community, couldn’t laugh or sigh or cry, couldn’t connect childhood or adult experience to the biblical text, couldn’t speak in a whisper or use pauses effectively or laugh. Round 3 to the preacher.
If it’s speed you are after, Chat GPT is your friend. It is quick-draw par excellence. And there may be other advantages, too. I doubt that Father ChatGPT loses its train of thought.
But if it is a real sermon you want, you need a servant of the word, a servant of the Word, somebody who loves the Lord, who will massage a paragraph, wrestle with a phrase, agonize over a synonym and do battle with a misplaced sentence. As Philips Brooks famously observed, “The art of preaching is truth plus personality.”
Maybe I’m moving toward obsolescence, but then again, the Right Reverend ChatGPT is … well, artificial. And that’s deadly from the pulpit.
Final disclaimer: This column is original. My new AI buddy didn’t write the first word.
