Some voting advice caught my attention from the founder of my denomination, John Wesley. I have slightly updated Wesley’s words, written in 1774 to British Methodists preparing to vote in a bitterly contested parliamentary election between Tories and Whigs:
Vote without fee or reward for the person most worthy.
Speak no evil of the person you vote against.
Don’t “sharpen your spirits” against those that vote for the opposite candidate.
What if the candidates themselves, at all levels of the political process, abided by these rules? Even presidents and presidential aspirants are voters. Would their behavior trickle on down? Or what if all of us followed these words? Would the candidates clean up their act?
In all candor, however, when I came across these rules, I immediately knew I was only faintly succeeding. I was smitten with my own unfaithfulness to Wesley’s good advice.
I have followed Rule No. 1 successfully. Nobody had bribed me to vote. I do not expect any reward or personal benefit from the candidates I selected. I believe they will best govern our city, state and nation, period. No. 1 is the easiest advice of the lot.
I have miserably failed Wesley’s Rule No. 2. For almost four years, with friends Republican and Democrat, I have expressed personal attacks and negative opinions about President Trump. I don’t like his policies. That’s fair game. But my words have been also personally, unnecessarily demeaning.
Wesley didn’t mind people honestly disagreeing on policy and statecraft. He was unafraid to speak and write about everything from slavery to the sin of the tea trade. But Wesley clearly did not want partisanship to morph into defamation.
Our nation has a long history of mud-slinging. One doesn’t have to read much history of presidential campaigns to realize the vitriol of this election is tame in comparison to campaigns of the past. In my best moments, I don’t want to speak evil of others. By so doing, I have contributed to the divisiveness I claim to decry. “My” candidates cannot unite our nation if I don’t do my part.
Finally, I’m still working to achieve success in Rule No. 3, a subject about which I’ve written much lately.
One more quick story: I admire an immigrant owner of an ethnic restaurant who works incredibly hard, serves delicious food and is a gracious person. But when I last picked up a takeout meal there, this person was sitting in front of a small TV, listening to an entire speech of the president I have decried. My heart briefly fell. “Not this person!” I said to myself. But shame overtook me. Some would call it “being convicted by the Holy Spirit.” I quickly repented of my own judgmental nature. I do not want others to “sharpen their spirit” against me, and I want to protect myself from employing the same sin against others.
How well have you done in this election season? Keep on praying for God’s purposes to become evident in and through the election results. Be gentle with others and maybe even with yourself.
