My prayers are extended to those in Dougherty County and the surrounding counties in these troubling, testing times. I feel a special tie with you after having written this weekly column for so many years. I receive notes and emails from many of you and have learned from you and been inspired by you. I know that this disaster has been debilitating and overwhelming for you.
One of my prayers is that you are seeing signs of goodness, love and sacrifice, even in these terrible times. I don’t watch much TV news … it’s always so grim these days. But the 30-minute evening broadcasts always end on an uplifting report, hoping, to tide us over until their next day’s diet of really bad news.
Have you seen goodness? Have you been an agent of goodness? Have you been able to creatively demonstrate the loving kindness that people of all faiths are called upon to live?
Two weeks ago, our neighbors drove up our driveway. We live on a circle and they live a good way from our house. But our entire circle is on an email chain and knows each other to some extent.
These neighbors, both senior citizens, climbed out of their car and pulled a potted plant out of the back seat. My wife opened the back door and spoke to them from 20-30 feet away. The couple had decided to give a plant to every person who lives on our circle. They chatted for a while, left it on the bottom step, waved their greetings, and drove off. Attached to the pot was a note with this simple message: “Love is in the air.”
I can’t begin to describe how inspiring that simple act of kindness was. When I think about the virus being “in the air” in droplet and aerosol form, I now try to remember that in so many ways love is in the air, too. It is in the air in a phone call, in a prayer offered over the phone, in a video meeting, in all kinds of online worship and Sunday School and Bible lessons and studies. It is in the air when groceries are delivered or condolences are offered or support and encouragement is offered or a note is written or emailed or texted.
I cannot begin to address the enormity of suffering in Albany and the surrounding counties. At times I am overwhelmed by this virus, too, even though the circumstances in Bibb County (or most of Georgia) are nowhere nearly as dire as in southwest Georgia.
But I am thanking God for medical personnel, emergency responders, grocers, and so many people who are sacrificially on the front line of disaster. I am praying for those most severely affected physically, emotionally, economically and spiritually. And on this coming Sunday, when the Christian church would be waving palms together, I am praying that each of us can be agents of goodness for somebody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.