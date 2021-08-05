I’ve intended to write for a few weeks about sermon preparation, a column prompted by a recent public squabble over whether a prominent preacher stole a sermon from another pastor. Plagiarism is wrong in every field, but particularly egregious coming from the pulpit.
It’s not always crystal clear what constitutes plagiarism in the pulpit. In the example cited above, the guilty pastor (who acknowledged his failure to credit his source) had clearly stolen a unique point in a biblical lesson. He failed (on purpose or by oversight) to offer the congregation this simple verbal footnote, “As I heard Brother Jones say a few months ago …” Getting found out had to have been humbling and chastising.
The most offensive element about plagiarism is that it is theft, the ugly, deceitful stealing of somebody else’s prayerful work. The second most offensive thing about plagiarism is that it betrays a streak of laziness. Anyone who steals – whatever has been stolen – is plainly too lazy to expend the hard work to acquire or produce it.
Every preacher, however, builds on the work of other pastors or theologians almost weekly. Great preaching rarely produces a thought or sermon previously unheard in history. Any preacher who thinks he or she must produce a 100% newborn sermon weekly is destined for heresy or a quick fall.
I heard an excellent sermon at this year’s Easter Sunrise Service. The pastor, who had to preach a different sermon just a few hours later, could have pulled a stale old sermon out of his file. Instead, he preached a sermon quite creative and captivating. Somewhere in the beginning of his sermon was a sentence running something like this, “I heard Brother Jones preach this very scripture passage a couple of Easters ago.” That was all he needed to say. The structure of the sermon, the main points, were creatively presented, but the listener knew that the sermonic structure came from somebody’ else’s work. That pastor inserted some of his own illustrations and lessons, but clearly acknowledged the genius of the sermon belonged to another. My respect for this man increased.
It is easy to train one’s self to give credit where it is due. One of my friends is prone to sprinkle effectively the thoughts of great theologians and pastors throughout his sermons. These persons are always cited, sparingly if called for, or in more detail if necessary. I appreciate both the scholarship of the sermon and the humility of the accreditation.
There are always circumstances where the pastor of a local church has no time to prepare a striking sermon. There have been funerals, emergencies, disasters, illness, family distress that week. Every congregation knows a pastor only has so many hours. Using somebody else’s sermon, whether previously heard or discovered on the internet, will be acceptable to most people as long as the pastor tells the truth. That shouldn’t be so hard to do from the one who is tasked with preaching truth.
