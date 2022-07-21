With the onset of summer vacation and the hunger for Americans to travel once more, airport terminals are full to overflowing. Reports have surfaced about distressing delays and traumatic trips, mostly centered around issues like lost luggage, cancelled flights and endless lines.
In the last couple of weeks — on a pleasant family trip — I got a first-hand look at how things are going in airport terminals these days. It reminded me that airports are places of extreme anxiety. If a person isn’t already anxious before arriving (and most of us are), the entire airport experience from parking lot to runway produces just about as much angst as even the calmest person will ever want.
I suppose there may be a few rare folk who can check in to their flight, pass through security, find the correct gate and board a plane in serenity, but this is what I saw last week: strangers who were racing through the concourses, faces full of stress. Every step along the way seems designed to produce stress: the gate check-in, the ridiculous security lines, the baggage claim, the ominous loudspeaker, the impersonal authority of the place, the claustrophobic trains, the doors opening and closing, the flashing, hard-to-read monitors, the long distances, the masked and unmasked passengers, the invisibility of people to help resolve issues, the confusing maze of hallways, etc. Consider then how this stress will overwhelm a person in a foreign terminal.
Next multiply these horrific anxieties by tens of thousands of travelers pushing and shoving daily, some of them tense with the wear and tear of life before even setting foot in a terminal and you have a recipe in which the collective anxiety in any given airport terminal is enormous. Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, the busiest terminal in the nation, would certainly be a candidate for one of the most anxious places in America.
I began researching what spiritual help is available at Hartsfield and discovered three chapels there, prayer rooms of sorts. They are interfaith chapels, and although I have no personal experience with them, I suspect they are a haven, an oasis, for many stressed-out travelers and airport employees. Two of these chapels are in the International Terminal and one in the Domestic Terminal. A website describes their locations, although I don’t recall seeing the first sign in Hartsfield to even hint at their existence.
This website indicated there is a schedule for mass, for Protestant worship and for a Muslim prayer service. No Jewish service was listed. People could schedule confession and the rooms, presumably open around the clock, could be a place of healing, prayer and hope. A photo from the webpage showed a large group of smiling persons of all ethnic background, clergy who volunteer to staff this service.
I wonder if readers of this column have ever used a chapel in any airport setting. I’d like to hear from you. On my next trip to Hartsfield, I’d like to build in time to visit one of these quiet spaces.
