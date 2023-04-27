Here is a case currently before the Supreme Court.
Gerald Groff, a devoted Christian and part-time employee of the U.S. Postal Service, asked his supervisor to schedule him for work on any day but Sunday. The USPS accommodated him until the request became too complicated. Groff refused to report for Sunday duty, was sent disciplinary letters, eventually quit his job, and sued the Post Office for violating his freedom of religion.
Below are three ways this case could be reported. Which do you prefer?
CHRISTIANS ARE GETTING SHAFTED: Shame on the Postal Service for refusing to make a simple scheduling change for a sincere, dedicated believer. What’s wrong with this country is that too many corporations and government entities are doing this kind of thing. Christians are letting the atheists take over. Churches would be fuller if more people were as conscientious as this man. More Christians should fight all the way to the Supreme Court to return this nation to its religious underpinnings. We’ve already seen too many of our rights eroded.
THE TAIL WANTS TO WAG THE DOG: Condolences are offered to the Post Office for trying to accommodate a disgruntled part-time employee with no seniority who apparently thinks the labor schedule revolves around his convenience and religious sensitivities. What makes him think he should be given consideration over long-term, full-time employees? Did he stop to think that nurses, law enforcement personnel and half our society works on a holy day? Did it occur to him that non-religious, non-Christian employees might not want to work on Sunday, either? Why should he jump to the head of the line? Couldn’t he watch the church service via streaming later? Is the tail wagging the dog? The Post Office followed the law of the land, being sensitive as possible to religious sensitivities. Sometimes things don’t work: Why must thin-skinned evangelical Christians always go to court?
THE U.S. SUPREME COURT HAS ANOTHER HEADACHE: Condolences to the Supreme Court Justices who must feel like harried parents at times. This case is akin to that of a harried parent trying to sort out the whining of their immature children who simultaneously run to their parents screaming about injustice, dastardly deeds, and the need for immediate redress. Eventually, the wise parent said to the children, “Work it out for yourself.”
The key legal phrase in this case is the Latin de minimis, which means the employer must make a basic effort to accommodate the employee. The attorneys on both sides seem open to a revision of the legal wording so that the employer would have to accommodate an employee unless doing so would cause “significant difficulty or expense.” Is that an improvement? Probably not. Then plaintiffs would be suing over the meaning of the word “significant.” Can’t we give a little, get a little and forget the lawsuits?
YOU BE THE JUDGE: Which story do you choose?
P.S. I don’t feel sorry for the Supreme Court; they chose to take the case.
