I’ve seen my share of billboards that have tried to scare the hell out of me. More on that in a moment, but let me digress.
What is the deal with fear-based evangelism? Why is that so attractive? What makes an evangelist threaten people with death by unexpected cancer or COVID in order to intimidate them to make an eternal decision? Employing such a tactic to produce a result reeks of inauthenticity and cheapens the glorious Christian message.
We’re within a couple of weeks of the October fright phenomenon known as the Christian hell house, that spooky, tricked-out scenario where tortured souls wail in purgatory, sinners scream in hell and atheists burn in torment because they forsook God. The goal being for the terrified witness to stumble out on the other side of this creepy hellfire shaken into making a decision leading to heaven.
Back to the hellish billboards. Drive up and down the Georgia interstates, and you’ll see more than a few of these gigantic advertisements screaming out at you. Maybe it’s not the worst thing to see a 30-foot electrocardiogram with references to death while flying down the interstate, but this billboard isn’t about highway safety. It’s about scaring you to “make a decision.”
Same with the billboards that scream out that “Hell is Real” with a phone number to call. Must Christians use fright, flames and hellfire to entice?
The steady diet of “fright evangelism” left me pleasantly surprised earlier this week while driving southbound on I-75, returning to Georgia from a trip to visit a son in Ohio. Just in case you thought northerners were more discreet about their religion, alongside the Buckeye State cornfields I also saw the taunting and warning “hell” billboards lettered white on a somber black background.
But somewhere in north Georgia I saw a billboard with a refreshing Christian message. High above the rain-slickened highway, wisps of mist swirling above the sign, stood a sign depicting a beautiful monarch butterfly on a green background with this hopeful message: Jesus Offers You a New Life. Below the message was the same phone number I have seen on many of the “hell” billboards.
I almost sang “Amazing Grace, How Sweet the Sound!” The advertisers had finally invested in resurrection instead of damnation. The promise on that billboard – and even the colors chosen – invited one to a new start. Hooray for this message!
I heard the great evangelist Sir Alan Walker explain his method for “winning” people to Christ. At the altar call he would say, “I could try to scare you into a decision by mentioning heart attacks and auto wrecks. But most of you will have many more months or years to make a decision to follow Jesus. You can procrastinate as long as you choose. But why would anybody delay making a decision that will lead a follower to the most glorious, abundant, eternal life ever offered?” The invitation was positive and winsome, hope-based, not hell-based. I’m hopeful I’ll see more butterfly billboards.
