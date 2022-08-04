For quite a number of years, I wanted to write a religion column on the sports page. Though I never got to do it, I remain convinced about the convergence between matters of faith and the world of sport: victory, defeat, the blurring of the lines between the ethical and unethical, athletes as courageous role models or shameful representatives, the role of money, the diminishing of amateurism, the sacrificial team spirit versus the pursuit of individual records, what it means to build a legacy, and so on.
Material abounds:
— A professional football player is suspended for six weeks because of a load of sexual impropriety allegations filed against him. To what extent is an athlete a role model? Should team owners, often rich, powerful white men, be held to the same standard? Does any standard matter once one takes the field? These are questions of a spiritual nature.
— A new golf league that has been created by the Saudis has attracted big-name professionals. Should the Saudi Arabian money prompt golfers to turn down the truckloads of cash? Does it matter that the Saudis brutally executed an American journalist and are known to have been deeply involved in the events of 9/11? Is there such a thing as “clean money” anywhere anymore? Does the Biblical advice to avoid “filthy lucre” (used four times in the KJV) apply here?
Religion and sports don’t have to involve controversy. Sports teams and athletes — professional and amateur at all levels — often represent the best in cooperation, mutual respect and honor. Even teams that have a few bad apples are not unlike the church, where pastors and laity are sometimes less than stellar.
I have been inspired by two positive examples this week:
Bill Russell, the most decorated professional basketball player of all time, died this week at age 88. He was a man of courage and dignity who was a team player. He stood up to racism when it was far more dangerous to do so, once traveling to Mississippi, at risk to his own life, to make a visible witness for voting rights and equal treatment. His courage on and off the court should be inspiring for every person of faith. He was a man of deep integrity.
Vin Scully, the most famous sports broadcaster of all time, died this week at age 94. He was the voice of the Dodgers, first in Brooklyn and then in Los Angeles, for 67 years. Although paid by the Dodgers, he never allowed that paycheck to keep him from criticizing the team if necessary. What prompted me to write this column was the observation that when Sandy Koufax pitched a perfect game in 1965 Scully “went silent” for 38 seconds, allowing the listeners to ponder the feat, screaming fans in the background. It’s not easy for somebody who lives by words to trust the silence … a lesson still needful for preachers, Bible teachers and would-be columnists
