Most of us operate by multiple calendars while pretending to have only one. Perhaps to put it more accurately, most of us are controlled by various calendars.
We bow to school calendars, work calendars, government three-day holiday calendars, sports calendars, children’s and grandchildren’s calendars and our own personal calendars simultaneously, giving the sufferer a daily dose of torment. I know families whose calendar is largely built around their children’s traveling sports team. Everything else takes a back seat. I write this not in judgment; it is simple reality.
Even retirees have crowded calendars. Many of my friends note their days are filled honoring multiple doctor’s appointments. My wife and I have our grandchildren’s sports calendars to observe these days.
We also honor rhythms that have nothing to do with a calendar. I like to enjoy a cup of espresso every morning around 10:30 a.m. Sometimes I get it, sometimes not, but I feel that craving about the same time daily. Every rhythm and date and time and season demands preference and has the potential to cause great anguish.
Those who work in the church would love to think that people have only one calendar: the one belonging to and set by the church. Of course, that is an unrealistic, even naïve, wish. It’s fairly common, especially in this season for the church calendar often plays second fiddle to the UGA football calendar. (Sorry, Tech fans, but I rarely hear a clamor to reschedule a church event because of a GT football game.)
In addition to the church calendar having to balance itself against “outside” calendars is another complexity. The church calendar itself can be conflicted. Competing church groups can demand priority for their group, an unhappy circumstance that has been known to cause overt or covert warfare amongst the people of God. Heaven help the church that must mediate between two power groups, both demanding ascendency on a church calendar issue.
Adding another layer of complexity is navigating between the “church calendar” (meetings, pledge campaigns, deadlines, etc.) and the liturgical calendar (Advent, Pentecost, Easter, Ascension Day, etc.) Even if there were no secular calendars to continue, setting dates in the church can be dicey.
I am grateful for many calendars, sacred and secular, even when they overlap. Only God, it seems, has no calendar at all, unless one calls the consummation of all time and the restoration of earth to its intended purpose a divinely calendarized item.
