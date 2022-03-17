An entire day can be defined by one small act of kindness.
Earlier this week, I stopped at a Dunkin Donuts to buy a dozen doughnuts. I was craving doughnuts because it was the morning after a medical procedure that had required some fasting.
The results from the procedure were excellent and I wanted to reward myself. Furthermore, I was heading to a men’s study group and wanted to share my happy mood — and the doughnuts — with my friends.
Standing in line, I was mentally making my selection: 10 glazed doughnuts and two chocolate covered ones to see how my friends would choose. But when I stepped to the counter and patted my trouser pockets, I realized to my horror I’d left my wallet at the house.
I was so distressed by this turn of events that I groaned audibly. The customer ahead of me, an African American lady, turned and asked me if everything was okay. Ashamed that I had been quite so vocal, and more chagrined over my bad memory than the loss of the doughnuts, I assured her this was no medical emergency, just forgetfulness. Immediately she offered to pay for my purchase.
I told her I couldn’t receive that gift because I had planned to buy not just one doughnut or cup of coffee, but a dozen doughnuts. She stood by her offer and we chatted for a few seconds, but I couldn’t bring myself to accept that much generosity. Thanking her for her generous offer, I told the cashier I’d return another day. I’d already received more sweetness than what was contained in a dozen doughnuts.
When I told my wife this story, she countered with her own cashier-kindness story that happened on the same day. She had gone to a package store because a recipe she was preparing called for a very small amount of brandy. She asked the clerk for one of the smallest little bottles. He told her it would cost $1.12.
When my wife opened her purse, she had no paper currency. Anticipating the answer, she asked if the clerk would take a credit card, but he (understandably) said a purchase needed to be over $5 to pay by card. In the meantime, my wife, rummaging through her coin purse, found enough coins to add to $1.06. When she offered it to the clerk, he waved her off, passed the tiny bottle across the counter and told her it was on the house. We enjoyed the entrée that evening, but the story behind it was even better.
The checkout line is a universal experience. Unless one shops exclusively online, standing in a queue is a universal, leveling experience where we are thrown together with strangers, rich and poor, black and white, old and young, highly educated or barely literate. These distinctions make no difference. We all wait; we all pay for an order or try to do so. Most of all, we all need kindness. When it is given — and received — both giver and receiver are blessed.
