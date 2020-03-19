Just one week ago I wrote that I didn’t know of any congregations that had suspended their services. By the time that column went to press, congregations everywhere had canceled. Now I suspect few congregations of any faith group across our nation are still holding religious services. Weddings have been canceled; funerals will almost certainly be limited to immediate family members with no visitation.
One realizes we are a social people. We live in community. We need each other, depend upon each other, thrive because of each other. I enjoy the banter with servers, cashiers, persons at the gas pumps, casual friends at the health club, even people on the sidewalk. I’ve never counted how many of these small conversations I’ve had per day, but the number would add up pretty quickly. And most of those conversations are like taking a daily vitamin pill. They bring a little bit of health to my life.
How many Americans are now “working from home?” Hooray for technology. I’m grateful that many of us can do so. But working remotely is far from ideal because we are a communal people. From the moment of creation God recognizes that it is not good for Adam to be alone.
When my congregation held its final worship service last Sunday morning, I told the church I suspect the forced absence will make our weekly gatherings all the dearer when we return. One naturally begins to take even the most delectable experiences for granted when they happen on a weekly basis. There will be — at least for a while — a marked increase in both attendance figures and ardor of worship when we return.
In the meantime, every religious body is trying to figure out how to remain in touch with its membership. Some have already been doing a good job of this. Others are scrambling to put systems in place, learn new technology and devise simple congregational ways to love and care for one another. These are especially stressful times for pastors and staff, especially in small congregations where the burden of leadership may fall upon one person.
I’m reminded of “Blessed be the Tie That Binds,” an old church hymn written by John Fawcett. The final stanza speaks to my heart.
When we asunder part,
It gives us inward pain;
But we shall still be joined in heart,
And hope to meet again.
