The opening song in the Broadway musical “Les Misérables” features a group of French convicts trudging in a circle, shoulders slumped, heads bowed, while the cruel guards order them, “Look down! Look down! You’ll always be a slave. Look down! Look down! You’re standing in your grave.” It is from this depressing scene that the protagonist, Jean Val Jean, escapes.
It is from the vicious cycle of despair that Advent and Christmas calls us to escape.
The season of Advent and Christmas vividly, sometimes harshly, reveals the conflicts between hope and despondency. This is a season of joy, gift-giving, decorations, parties, goodies and gatherings. But these desirable events are often overridden by divorce, death, financial stress, loneliness, depression, family strife and political posturing. This most joyous season of the church year can thus become the most despondent, the lows of Advent and Christmas being lower than any other time of the year.
In a world that can be demoralizing, demeaning, destabilizing and depressing, the message from every direction seems to demand, “Look down! Look down! You’ll always be a slave.”
Thus the Advent message, the message of Jesus, is crucial to hear and receive: “Lift up your heads because your redemption is drawing near.” (Luke 21:28 NIV)
Be observant and expectant these days. Be hope-filled. Be positive and calm and of a trusting heart. Be encouraged and encouraging. One must adapt an attitude of confident, vigilant, seeing. One must not be deceived by, or give in to, the voices commanding us to accept and embrace disaster and defeat.
The manger at Bethlehem reveals the God who became flesh, who dwelt and lived among humankind. Jesus, fully God and fully human, came and comes inviting us, “Look up! Look up! Your redemption is drawing nigh!”
The shepherds keeping watch over their flock were surrounded by the heavenly host. They looked up. They listened. They were encouraged. They promptly went to Bethlehem to learn for themselves what the angels had promised to all humankind.
My Christmas wish for you is that — whatever your circumstance — you will ignore those voices and movements that would bring you down. We no longer have to hopelessly, haltingly plod with heads down in a demoralized circle.
The demonic in our world is very real. Not everybody will define it or label it the same, but most would agree that evil lurks at the door and that this evil is cruel, deadly and often dressed deceptively and radiantly. One work of this evil is to sway us to “Look down.”
Don’t give in to the whining whisperer who would separate you this season from the joyful redemption available to all humankind in and through the infant Jesus born two millennia ago. The grim cry of modernity says, “I’ll just keep my head down and move forward.” The joyful cry of Christianity invites, “Look up! Your redemption is drawing near.”
Merry Christmas to all.