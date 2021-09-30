CREEDE HINSHAW: Lose the stress: Turn your complaints into praise

Maybe I should save this column for Thanksgiving, but I want to reflect on it while it’s still fresh on my mind.
My wife and I drove 1,300 miles on our interstate system last week while visiting our son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in Columbus, Ohio, leaving on a Thursday morning and returning to Macon the next Monday evening … a four-day trip.
I began complaining to myself about the interstate. At some places it is only 2 lanes, which slows traffic considerably. Roadwork makes the drive longer. There is too much traffic, etc. Who hasn’t complained about interstate driving?
Then a thought crept into my sluggish brain. Why is my first inclination to complain or criticize? Have I forgotten how to be grateful? I decided to list the things I am thankful about over our interstate highway system.
This is not intended to be a column about highway driving, but to illustrate how one can turn negative thought into positive thought with a little effort. He’s my list:
1. Travel is much easier on the interstate. There is no way we could have taken a four-day trip to Ohio without the interstate system. I love the two-lane highways and the quaint towns. But I love my children and grandchildren more, and the interstate allows me to arrive in the minimum amount of time.
2. Rest stops provide welcome and necessary oases. These places of refreshment are vital on a long trip. I am grateful for the money spent on them, for the friendly people who staff some of them, for the picnic tables and brochures and restrooms and walking paths. I’m even grateful for the signs telling the motorist the distance to the next rest stop.
3. There are no traffic lights. If you are a hater of red lights, if you are in the habit of stepping on the gas when you see the light turn yellow, be grateful that there are none of these infernal contraptions on the interstate.
4. There are at least four lanes. The next time you get stuck in the slow lane of the interstate, remember there are no pulpwood trucks, bicycles or pedestrians on the interstate. There are no “no passing zones” except for construction or congestion.
5. There are safety features: guard rails, wide shoulders, gradual curves, etc. The oldest interstates need renovated engineering, but these highways are far safer than the winding, hilly, narrow roads on the backside.
6. There are truckers. You might take this as a complaint, but I am turning it around. These men and women are hauling the nation’s goods for us. You and I are daily beneficiaries of those who transport goods at a grueling cost to their own bodies. I am grateful for them.
My list is longer, but I’m out of room. You get the idea. What do you complain about? Can you turn those complaints into praise and thanksgiving? As you do so, you’ll find life gets better almost overnight.
(P.S. I’m grateful for an opportunity to write weekly.)
