This last Sunday in worship, one of the hymns was “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty,” written by Joachim Neander. This positive, confident text has always been one of my favorites.
In the first verse, Neander invites, even pleads with, the faithful congregation, “Let the Amen sound from His people again.” I found myself thinking how this necessary act of praise and thanksgiving is needed in these stressful, challenging times.
There is no need to document the burdens of these days. Suffice it to say there is more than enough depression and despair to go around, even with the vaccine that has begun to broaden our horizons.
I have never been one to try and create artificial joy in the church; there is something manifestly phony about such an approach, and people can smell it a mile away. But people of faith, even in the midst of turmoil and uncertainty, need to sound the Amen weekly. And we need to sound it with a sense of joyful purpose.
My column last week elicited an observation from a reader who is beset with some despair over a worshiping congregation where people seem to be going through the motions. This writer expressed a despair and what I would call incredulity that the church this person attends seems to be sleepwalking Sunday after Sunday. I have paraphrased the letter I received; the actual words written were far more eloquent than I am conveying.
The word that came to mind when I read the letter was torpor. How many congregations are lethargic, jaded, marking time and operating out of slowly dying and faintly remembered worship habits? What is a little frightening is considering how many congregations might be described as being just like that of my letter writer.
By now some of you are concluding, “That’s what’s wrong with our congregation and I know the answer: get a new preacher … or song leader … or praise band.” It’s easy to point fingers and assign blame.
But getting back to Joachim Neander. He didn’t say that the preacher or praise band was supposed to be sounding the Amen. He properly said that the people must be full of hope, of praise, of confidence in the love of God and the victory in Christ. Worship leaders and clergy are key persons, but the task of finding purpose and praise in a congregation falls on every faithful member.
Every age must find new ways of expressing praise and thanksgiving to God. The same old ways will only work so long. The truth, the kernel of the gospel is unchanging, but each generation must create ways to worship that are authentic and life sustaining.
How would you describe worship in your own setting in a few words? Is there any life? Can those very dry bones live again? Is there a sense of the movement of the Holy Spirit, a genuine expectation of surprise, miracle, joy? Let the Amen sound from God’s people again.
