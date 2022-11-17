I will be preaching a funeral this weekend for a person I never met. Preachers do this with some regularity, and in this case, I also never met anybody in the family. The call came from a good friend, and I couldn’t refuse.

Fewer people, according to statistics and interviews with funeral directors across the country, want a clergyperson involved in a funeral. A 2008 American Religious Identification survey of 6,000 Americans revealed 27% of U.S. adults say they don’t want a religious funeral service. I suspect the numbers are higher now.

