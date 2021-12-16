I preached my first sermon 46 years ago this December when my pastor at Wynnton United Methodist Church in Columbus invited me to fill the pulpit on the Sunday after Christmas, one of the lowest-attendance Sundays of the year. I had received a call to ordained ministry a few months earlier and would be enrolled in seminary in a couple of weeks.
I have no recollection how many people were in attendance that Sunday, but since it was the first sermon I’d ever preached, the numbers must have been staggering. I had been on my college debate team, but those contests were held in empty classrooms with a judge. I had taught public speaking in high school, but that had involved no speaking to adults. This involved a different level of speaking for multiple reasons.
Called of God and full of nervous commitment, I stepped into the pulpit at that nurturing Methodist church on the corner of Wynnton Road and Lawyers Lane, expounding a text I couldn’t even find in the Bible without help from my senior pastor. I decided to preach on Jesus’ warning not to look back once putting the hand to the plow, but I was so unlettered in scripture that I didn’t know where in the gospels to find it.
I worked on that sermon for weeks, typing it word for word on a J. C. Penney portable typewriter I’d used in college. I can still see those pages and remember one of the stories I told in that forgettable Sunday sermon. First time experiences get etched in the consciousness while later experiences fade away.
Looking back, I can see I was preaching to myself. Preachers do that often. We speak to others about things we are going through ourselves. Even a preacher needs to hear him or herself saying a few things out loud. Of course, I wanted that congregation to be fully committed to the Lord, but at the outset of my call I was exhorting myself, too.
It’s hard to believe how many years have passed since the mid-’70s. I have no idea how many sermons I’ve preached, but it never dawned on this apprentice young adult that I’d be preaching yet all these decades later.
Somebody asked a few weeks ago if I get nervous before preaching. I replied I had the jitters every Sunday for quite a few years, but I’d finally conquered that, thanks in part to faithful congregations along the way were patient and encouraging when they had every right to be critical. Every preacher learns by doing and by missteps and most of us finally come to terms with the preaching ministry.
Although I long ago lost my “Sunday nerves,” never have I escaped the burden that comes with the weekly responsibility to rightly handle the word of God. Any pastor who ever approaches the sermon or homily casually has already removed the hand from the plow.
