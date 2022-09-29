I recently watched a fascinating presentation on YouTube, an activity I guess mostly undertaken by retirees who have the luxury of a little extra time. This video consisted of a historian in the city cemetery of Waverly Hall, describing the original Waverly Hall Methodist Church building (where the cemetery now stands), some of the pastors of that congregation, and some of the well-known early citizens of that part of Harris County.
I doubt this particular presentation would be interesting to many people. But I once served the church in Waverly Hall, and the historian, Dan Akin, who spoke with such knowledge and grace as he strolled through that cemetery, was a child who — with his parents — lived next door to the parsonage when I served three little country churches along U.S. 27. I wish I had known the history back then that Dan so lovingly and eloquently described. I suspect there are hundreds of local historians on YouTube who are preserving the stories of their communities.
Akins’ endearing history and his familiarity with the history of that small corner of the world prompts me to ask, “Who are the storytellers today?” Who in your family, in your community, in your faith community, is keeping alive the significant stories that define your organization?
I have in my desk a xeroxed copy (a word nobody uses!) of a 40-plus-page typewritten family history written by my grandmother in 1957 when she realized she was the last surviving member of her generation. She typed, rather poorly, page after page of family stories stretching back before the American Revolutionary War. I knew almost none of these stories of love, pain, strife, war, hardship, triumph and endurance. That manuscript and the stories therein are pure gold to me. They ground me in who I am and are the basis for further study of my family history.
Genealogies are OK, but lists of names, dates and places without stories are arid. They cannot thrill or inspire.
The Bible contains lists, but it also contains many sacred stories of how God interacted in human history. What about how God has interacted in the founding of your church? Does your congregation have a keeper of the stories of your church or synagogue? Are you listening to that person? Who were the key people who founded your particular expression of Christianity, Judaism or other faith background? What forces of history challenged or encouraged the establishment of your congregation? What did you overcome? When did you waver? How did you survive?
New faith communities, caught up in the excitement of getting established and growing, have no time for history. But when the founders start to die out, people begin asking questions about the birth story and continuing story of that congregation. The gospels, for instance, were written out of that kind of need for the church to establish and preserve the stories of Jesus and then Paul.
The church I attend has an “official” historian, and she is excellent. Many congregations will have a storyteller, a keeper of the flame. Do not overlook that person’s invaluable contribution to your faith history. Today I salute those who love their faith community enough to gather and preserve their stories.
