I recently watched a fascinating presentation on YouTube, an activity I guess mostly undertaken by retirees who have the luxury of a little extra time. This video consisted of a historian in the city cemetery of Waverly Hall, describing the original Waverly Hall Methodist Church building (where the cemetery now stands), some of the pastors of that congregation, and some of the well-known early citizens of that part of Harris County.

I doubt this particular presentation would be interesting to many people. But I once served the church in Waverly Hall, and the historian, Dan Akin, who spoke with such knowledge and grace as he strolled through that cemetery, was a child who — with his parents — lived next door to the parsonage when I served three little country churches along U.S. 27. I wish I had known the history back then that Dan so lovingly and eloquently described. I suspect there are hundreds of local historians on YouTube who are preserving the stories of their communities.

Contact Creede Hinshaw at hinnie@cox.net.

