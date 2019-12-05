It has been one of those weeks when quite a few separate threads have coalesced around the theme of waiting for a world yet to be born. I’m reading an Advent devotional book with daily selections from Dietrich Bonhoeffer that has probably helped me to see things more clearly. Here are some of those disparate items that seem somehow related.
The Wall Street Journal reports on the poor, powerless people of South America who, when no other form of protest is available, head to the streets with their metal kitchen pots and a spoon and pound those pots in the street to register their hopes for change. This form of protest, called a cacerolaza, calls attention to the anguish of the dispossessed. Advent is about waiting, whether that be passive waiting or even active waiting.
A person this week recounted some of her troubles to me. Events happening to her seemed overwhelming and endless and she concluded the litany of trouble by saying, “I just want to get my life back.” I’ve heard that expression often, and maybe said it myself, but this week I began connecting that plea with what it means to wait in hopefulness. What does it mean to “get one’s life back?” Doesn’t life happen every single day? What if we approached even the worst circumstances, no relief in sight, as an opportunity to find redemption and salvation in the present moment?
On the way into town this week I saw two people who were waiting at the city bus stop. It was cold. They were bundled warmly. I wouldn’t have the first inkling how to get around town in a bus. I have never waited for a bus in Macon. There are many ways to wait, some of them caused by humble and even demeaning circumstances. Some get impatient because the internet won’t go fast enough or movies won’t load quickly enough, while others are waiting for city buses or for weeks to see the only doctor who will take Medicaid patients. Those who have money, education, and a network of well-connected friends are rarely subjected to the kind of waiting that the poor must endure.
I began thinking about children and waiting. I first concluded that children know nothing about how to wait. But after further reflection, there is another side to this. Children have to wait for almost everything. Accompanying that waiting, at least in terms of their birthday parties and Christmas, is a sense of sheer excitement and eagerness. That unbridled optimism and expectation is often missing once we become adults. Children have much to teach us about eager expectation. As adults it is too easy to grow cynical, jaded or resigned.
One of the Advent themes is that of waiting. But not just waiting for any old thing. The Christian is awaiting the redemption of the world, the coming again into the world of the One born in a manger. Advent is a season to heighten, sharpen and restore that sense of expectation. Come, thou long expected Jesus.