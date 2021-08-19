Some months ago, I began slowly reading through “St. Augustine’s Confessions,” one of the great devotional books of any age. The reading is not always easy; the translation I have is in King James English. Augustine (354-430) was a highly educated professor of philosophy, born and raised in North Africa. He spent his young adult years seeking truth in various religions and systems of philosophy, eventually rejecting one dead end after another until his slow conversion by fits and starts, undergirded by the faithful prayers of his never-wavering mother, Monica.
You can read “Confessions” online for free or purchase it relatively inexpensively. It is not always easy reading, but Augustine was a master at understanding God and human nature:
“What art thou therefore, O my God? O thou most supreme, most powerful, most merciful, most just, most secret, most present, most beautiful, most mighty; most constant and incomprehensible; immutable, yet changing all things; never new and never old, yet renewing all things, and drawing such as are proud into decay, although they mark it not. Ever in action, and ever quiet; heaping up, yet needing nothing; upholding, filling and protecting, creating, nourishing and perfecting all things … O my God, my life, my holy, dear delight … what can any man say when he speaketh of thee?” (34)
“… thine omnipotency is not far from us, even then when we are far from thee.” (57)
His reflections after stealing pears from another man’s orchard:
“Behold my heart, O my God, behold my heart, whereon thou hadst mercy whilst yet it was even in the lowest depths. I loved the sin, not that which I obtained by the same; I loved the sin itself. And my deformed soul, springing away from the security that is in thee, was abandoned to a total ruin; not desiring any profit from my shame, but only thirsting after the shame itself.” (62)
“Thou hast dissolved my sins like ice … All my sins I acknowledge to have been by thee forgiven; both those which, by my will, I have committed, and those which, by thy help, I have not committed.” (66)
“For such is the blindness of men that even their very blindness is the thing they brag of.” (74)
“Suffer me, I beseech thee, and give me grace, that by my memory I may retrace the errors of my life, and offer unto thee the sacrifice of praise. For what am I unto myself without thee, but a guide which runneth upon precipices? Let such as are strong and powerful laugh at me, but let us who are weak and poor confess to thee.” (89)
“I became unto myself an enigma … only tears were delightful to me …” (95)
“... mine own vain imagination and error was indeed my God … wither was it possible for my heart to fly from my heart? Or whither could I escape from myself?” (98)
“I was struggling for breath, but knew not how to inhale that pure and clear air of thy Truth.” (130)
“I sighed, and thou didst hear me; I drifted up and down, and thou didst guide me; I walked through the board way of the world, and thou didst not forsake me.” (144)
