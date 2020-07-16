I’ve found myself on Facebook more than usual since the COVID-19 pandemic, compensating for the lack of person-to-person contact. It has been pleasant to reconnect with friends and acquaintances in this way.
But the reconnecting has not been without its challenges. A friend posted one of those ridiculous political comments; although I will not identify the post or the political party, suffice it to say that neither major political party has a monopoly on stupidity. There are enough simplistic adherents of both parties to make the thoughtful person cringe.
I was stunned by the moronic accusations and implications in the message. No thinking person, I concluded, could believe this stuff.
So I composed a reply.
Boy was it a zinger. I probably worked on that post for five minutes, finally perfecting the most incisive, brilliant comment ever prepared for Facebook. It would have converted my political opponents in the snap of a finger. The sarcasm and wit were matchless.
But my index finger wavered over the “send” button. The person who had upset me was a childhood friend. Together we had run barefooted all summer long in our yards in central Indiana, played tag, slept beneath the stars in our backyards, watched black and white TV and ate dinner at each other’s homes. I have known this person more than 60 years. More than 60 year ago, he and I could not have seen the world we would one day live in.
I wavered a bit longer. Who (except the oversized ego of the writer) would have really thought these sentences were brilliant? I suppose a few people who already agreed with my viewpoint would have sent a “like,” but my post wouldn’t have made one iota of difference for those on the other side. And why is there “another side.” I thought we were in this together.
I am unafraid to defend my viewpoint, whether it be faith or politics, in a well-reasoned, serious face-to-face conversation. It does not serve our nation well to paper over our issues by saying, “We really all agree on everything, but we’re just saying it differently.” No, we don’t all agree on everything.
But there is very little value in sending a “gotcha” to a longtime friend on Facebook. I have enough faith and trust in the goodness of God to believe God will lead our nation forward without people who have to score points on Facebook or Twitter.
Some of us remember the days when a car radiator, perilously low on water, would boil over, spewing hot steam and scalding water. Too many Americans are boiling over these days, a sign of unhealth in our country, and once again, this is a failing not limited to one political party. Led by a Spirit more gracious than my own, I hit the delete button. Thank you, Lord, for helping me refrain from sending a pointless message.
